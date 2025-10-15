Group rejects court ruling on Ipoje titles

Says judgment “distorts Igarra custom

The Eziobe Think Tank has faulted the recent judgment of the High Court sitting in Igarra, which reportedly nullified several traditional titles conferred by Clan heads, describing the decision as a “temporary distortion of custom and a judicial overreach into the sacred precincts of tradition and communal heritage.”

The ruling, delivered on Monday, October 13, 2025, by Justice E.A. Okoh in Suit No: HIG/3/2025, arose from a case filed by HRH. Emmanuel Adeche Saiki, the Otaru of Igarra, challenging the authority of HRH. Aliu Ogbodo Suleiman, the Otu of Igarra, and ten others, for allegedly conferring Ipoje chieftaincy titles without approval from the “Prescribed Authority.”

Justice Okoh held that the Otu of Igarra and his co-defendants acted without lawful authority, ruling that only the Otaru of Igarra possesses the recognized power to approve or bestow such traditional titles within Igarra and Akuku clans.

The court consequently set aside all titles conferred and issued a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further exercising such powers.

But in a strong reaction to the ruling, the Eziobe Think Tank, a prominent socio-cultural advocacy group in Igarra and in Diaspora, said the judgment undermines communal harmony and centuries-old traditions that define the identity of the Igarra people.

In a statement signed by the group’s Director General, Mr. Tony Ali, the body argued that the decision “attempts to judicially rewrite the heritage of a people” and warned that “customs and traditions cannot be subjected to the same legal tests as contracts or commercial disputes.”

“For centuries, the Igarra people have operated under a complex but balanced traditional system where clans, age grades, and family heads retain their rights to honour distinguished sons and daughters with symbolic recognitions, including the Ipoje titles,” the statement read.

“This practice long predates the current reign and has never required ‘approval’ from a single individual styled as ‘Prescribed Authority.’ To now reduce this communal heritage to a personal prerogative is to misunderstand our culture in its entirety.”

The group said that the Ipoje tradition is rooted in unity and merit, often serving as a tool for recognizing service, peacebuilding, and contributions to community development, not as a challenge to royal authority.

Calling the judgment “a handshake beyond the elbow,” the statement added, “Asking a people to surrender their ancestral right to honour their own to one man is akin to asking a father to hand over his newborn child to an enemy for naming. It is unthinkable and unacceptable in any civilized society.”

While reaffirming their respect for the judiciary, the group maintained that the court’s decision strayed beyond its jurisdiction, venturing into matters “best left to the conscience of tradition and the wisdom of elders.”

Mr. Ali disclosed that the defendants, including the Otu of Igarra and others affected by the decision, would pursue an appeal, expressing confidence that “a higher court will correct what is clearly a misinterpretation of the spirit of communal self-expression and cultural autonomy.”

He further urged all citizens of Igarra to remain peaceful and law-abiding, cautioning against inflammatory reactions or disrespect toward the traditional institution, noting that “this is a matter for the courts, not the streets.”

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to protect both the written law and the unwritten spirit of our people’s traditions,” the group said.

“Our customs belong to us all, not to one man. Culture cannot be confiscated by decree, nor can heritage be annulled by judgment.”



The statement concluded by reaffirming faith in the rule of law and the enduring resilience of the Igarra people’s heritage.

“We believe that in the fullness of time, truth will stand. The Ipoje title, and what it represents honour, merit, and unity, will continue to thrive in the hearts of our people.”