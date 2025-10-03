Group backs Tinubu’s reforms, canvass support for 2027

By Nnasom David

A group, under the auspices of National Amalgamation for the Continuation of Renewed Hope (NACRH) has moved to shield President Bola Tinubu’s reforms from disruption.

At the inauguration of the group and a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Mr Olorunwa Adeleke, its National Coordinator, also canvassed for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 for the reforms to continues.

Adeleke said that the group would also exist to unify civil society, unions, professional groups, and grassroots actors into one coordinated force behind the continuity of the reform

According to him, he believes that reforms cannot be sustained by decree alone, and that it must be anchored in the consent and engagement of the people.

He said that NACRH also exist to amplify the narrative of progress, ensuring that the success stories of President Tinubu administration reach every community.

Adeleke said that the group would also exist to make Nigerians understand the logic and necessity of the tough decisions we have endured in the present administration, and why we must bear it for better days ahead.

“NACRH exist to shield reform momentum from disruption, preventing reactionary reversal of policies, countering disinformation, and anchoring a continuity culture beyond personality.

“To serve as a structured bridge between the people and government, ensuring feedback, accountability, and inclusive participation.

“NACRH is not a mere campaign tool, it is a civil platform, a guardian of reform continuity, and a voice for Nigeria’s hopeful majority,” he said.

Adeleke said that President Tinubu deserved a second term as a matter of national interest and for a coherent governance.

“Since taking office, the President made decisions many feared. He removed fuel subsidy, unified the exchange rate, and embarked on structural reforms to reset our fiscal architecture.

“These were not painless move, but they were necessary. As Reuters reports, Nigeria’s Q2 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 4.23 per cent, the fastest in four years, inflation receded to 20. 12 per cent, the lowest in three years

“Nigeria’s external reserves touched $42.03 billion, N330 billion was disbursed to 8 milllion vulnerable household under social investment efforts to cushion the vulnerable, ” he said.

Adeleke said that at midterm, Tinubu’s administration reported a narrowing of the fiscal deficit from 5.4 per cent of the GDP in 2023 to around 3.0 per cent in 2024, adding that this was an increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He said that these moves enhance fiscal sustainability, reduce dependency, and strengthen capacity to deliver public goods.

The NACRH National Coordinator noted that under the renewed hope agenda, critical infrastructure like road, rail, power projects are underway nationwide.

He said that the administration had been able to reform the energy sector like gas expansion and work towards grid stability are in progress.

Adeleke said that on security issue, improvement in banditry zones and safer highways have been reported, even though much was still needed to be done.

He said that President Tinubu administration had been able to expand credit access through mechanism such as the planned National Credit Guarantee Company, adding that this underscores the administration commitment to empowering small businesses, youth and women.

The NACRH National Coordinator stated that the President had been able to strengthen institutions and governance in Nigeria like the anti-corruption agencies, judiciary empowerment and regulatory oversight.

“Social investment scaling, more robust healthcare, education, and social safety nets have been attended to.

He said that President Tinubu second term would guarantee greater Nigeria, while calling on Nigerians home and abroad to support the President for more developmental project.