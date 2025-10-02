Grande Oakbridge School clocks 20

FILE IMAGE

By Adesina Wahab

Grande Oakbridge Montessori School, Lekki, Lagos, has celebrated its 20th anniversary with the proprietress, Mrs Hannah Obalade, appreciating God for giving her the spirit of resilience to weather the storm and the great height the school has got to.

Speaking during a colourful event organized to mark the occasion, Obalade opined that been passionate about nurturing the young ones is necessary for whoever wants to run a school, as monetary gains may not come as early as anticipated.

She also thanked her husband, parents, teachers and supporters of the school for sharing in her dream of running a world class school that is affordable.

Obalade said she almost quit school ownership when challenges, especially getting a permanent site for the school, almost frustrated her efforts.

“When we started, we rented six flats somewhere in this Lekki area in 2005 and we were gaining momentum, but we had to leave when our permanent site was still under construction. We had to move to the site and I thank God for having a supportive husband and we had to sell our property in Magodo, Lagos to fund the construction of the new site.

“The money realized was not enough and we could not secure loan from bank, we had to go and borrow from sources outside commercial banks. If not for the passion and interest, I would have given up. I started as a teacher and left to begin importing items from Europe and others to sell on Lagos Island and I was doing very well. But one day, I had a dream where I was told to start a school. It took me 10 years before I heeded that call and began in 2005.

“My belief is that education is a vital sector that as a society, we should not take with levity. If we don’t set our children on a solid foundation, what do we hope they would turn out to be in the future?. I am also thankful to our parents who appreciate what we are doing here. They take the school as their own property. Their contributions are enormous and our students are global game changers. The two pupils who were the first to register with us, Destiny and Blossom Iheakanwa have graduated with First Class honour from a reputable American University,” she said.

Obalade called on the government to encourage and support private school owners by giving them soft loans.

In his remarks, her husband, Deacon Yinka Obalade, emphasized the importance of couples being on the same page and being supportive of each other.

The Chairman of the event, Mr Yemi Odusanya, described the school as a fruit of excellence, integrity and other good virtues and which has grown in stature.

He noted that with the way technology is changing things rapidly in the world, the focus of the owners should be how to make the school relevant in the coming decades.

The Chairperson of the Parent Teacher Association, Mrs Powela Ben-Anyiwe, said the academic performance of the pupils was outstanding and commended the school for its all round nurturing of children.

A former Chairman of the PTA, Mroses Omuetha, said he had been following the progress of the school since when it was at its temporary site.

“Then I was not married and it was close to a friend’s place and later I moved to this side of Lekki not knowing that their permanent site was here. So, when I started my own family, I did not hesitate before bringing my children here,” he said.

The Head of School, who has been there since 2010, Mrs Oluchi Chinedum-Azuh, commended the Obalades for their passion for education and taking the welfare of students and staff as top priority.

Guests were treated to various cultural displays and awards given to staff and supporters of the school.

