Gowon, IBB, Abdulsalami, Mark, others eulogise Prof. Elaigwu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as former Senate President, David Mark, were among dignitaries who paid glowing tributes to a former member of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), Prof. Jonah Elaigwu.

The late Professor Elaigwu made his mark as one of Nigeria’s foremost political science scholars and experts on federalism, as well as civil/military relations.

Nigeria’s past military leaders, academics, jurists and captains of industry gathered to pay their last respects during a night of tributes held in Elaigwu’s honour in Abuja on Friday.

In an eulogy read on his behalf by Solomon Asemota (SAN), General Gowon described the late Elaigwu as an erudite scholar whose contributions to national development were unquantifiable.

Gowon said the late professor’s patriotism, tenacity, hard work and resilience, solidified their relationship which started in the late 1970s.

The former military ruler noted that he decided not to grant interviews after his overthrow in 1975 due to attempts by the subsequent administration to “implicate me” in the coup attempt which took General Murtala Mohammed’s life.

However, he softened his stance upon meeting Prof. Elaigwu around 1978, thanks to the intervention of a mutual friend, Prof. Ishaya Audu, a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University.

Gowon expressed delight that the late Professor later wrote a brilliant book: “Gowon: The Biography of a Soldier-Statesman”, which captured part of their encounter.

General Babangida, who was represented by Adakole Adama, described the late scholar as a rare Nigerian whose intellectual input contributed immensely to the formulation and implementation of key policies of his administration.

Speaking in a similar vein, another ex-military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), who also sent a representative, said he would have loved to have attended the event in person but could not because of a previous appointment abroad.

He, however, expressed his condolences to the Elaigwus and Nigerians in general. Abdulsalami said the death of the scholar robbed the country of his deep knowledge and experience which he generously shared with the world during his lifetime.

Three of the late scholar’s childhood friends: a former Senate President, David Mark, General Chris Garuba (Retd) and a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Ejembi Eko, recalled shared memories of their lives growing up.

Justice Eko told the gathering that he was probably the last person who spoke to him alive.

According to him, he held a nearly 40-minute telephone chat with the late scholar the night before his demise.

He expressed shock that he received a text message from the same phone number informing him of his friend’s passing a few hours later.

Mark, who chaired the occasion, described the late Elaigwu as a scholar who lived a life full of impact.

He enjoined everyone at the gathering to take to heart the admonition contained in Ecclesiastes chapter 3 of the Holy Bible which says: “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted…”

Other dignitaries who attended the event included former Senate President and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, and former Bauchi State Governor, who was also a one-time PDP National Chairman, Adamu Muazu.

Others include music icon Bongos Ikwe, Senator Suleman Adokwe, and a representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, among others.