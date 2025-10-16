Gov Sanwo-Olu receives BSMH team, becomes Grand Patron of Bodex Social Media Hangout Initiative

The Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH) team, led by its Convener, Bodex Hungbo, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, at the Governor’s office as part of activities leading up to the sixth edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH 6.0).

Themed “Social Media and A.I Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services, and the Society”.

This year’s event continues the platform’s mission to promote responsible media use, foster digital literacy, and empower social media users across Nigeria.

During the visit, the BSMH team expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Governor for his administration’s continuous support of media innovation and youth focused initiatives in Lagos State. The Convener, Bodex Hungbo, noted that the Governor’s digital forward policies and open engagement with citizens have set Lagos apart as a model for digital governance and media inclusion in Africa.

Speaking at the meeting, the Governor emphasized that Lagos remains the heartbeat of innovation and creativity, and as a Governor who celebrates homegrown talent making global impact, he will continue to support platforms that amplify voices, shape narratives, and promote responsible digital engagement.

The highlight of the visit was the formal presentation of an official invitation to the Governor to attend BSMH 6.0 as a Keynote Speaker during the Grand Finale and the Grand Patron Award Ceremony. In addition, the Governor will be presented with the award for “Most Digital Media Friendly Governor of the Year” during the grand finale in recognition of his visionary leadership and commitment to leveraging technology for public engagement and transparency in governance.

In acknowledgment of his unwavering contributions to digital innovation, inclusivity, and youth empowerment, Governor Sanwo-Olu was officially conferred as the Grand Patron of the Bodex Social Media Hangout Initiative.

The Governor warmly accepted the honor, commended the BSMH team for their efforts in bridging the gap between social media and societal progress, and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote responsible media use and digital growth across Lagos State.