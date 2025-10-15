Gov Peter Mbah defects to APC, cites collective good and development agenda

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a move that signals a major shift in the state’s political landscape. The announcement was made on October 14, 2025.

Governor Mbah explained that the decision followed careful reflection and extensive consultations with his political team. He emphasized that the move was aimed at advancing Enugu State’s interests and aligning with the APC’s vision for development and progress.

“This is no whimsical decision. It’s a collective move by the political family in Enugu State, comprising members of the National Assembly, members of the State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, all the Local Government Chairmen and Councillors, all political appointees, and over 80% of Party Executives,” Mbah said.

The governor highlighted key achievements under his administration, including the completion of smart green schools, primary healthcare centers, and road networks, as well as a 600% increase in the state’s internally generated revenue.

Mbah assured the people of Enugu State that the defection would not disrupt ongoing projects and pledged that his administration would continue to prioritize service delivery and development.

Okechukwu Nwafor, Coordinator of Concerned Professionals for Good Governance, praised the governor’s decision, describing it as a step in the right direction for Enugu State. Nwafor commended Mbah’s leadership and vision, highlighting the state’s progress under his tenure.

“Governor Mbah’s decision reflects a commitment to collective good and sustainable development,” Nwafor said.

The defection is expected to reshape political alignments in Enugu State ahead of upcoming elections, as stakeholders assess the implications of the move for local and national politics.