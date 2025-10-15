Gov Otu rewards WAFCON Star, Miracle Usani with N50m, land gifts

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, Wednesday, rewarded Yakurr-born Miracle Usani, a member of Nigeria’s victorious Super Falcons squad that won the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with a cash gift of N50 million, a plot of land in Calabar, and an appointment as Sports Ambassador of the state.

Governor Otu, who announced the reward during a reception held in his office in Calabar, said the gesture was in recognition of Usani’s outstanding performance on the continental stage and her inspiring contribution to women’s football and national pride.

“We are very happy to have you here today,” Otu said. “Your determination and spirit have blown me away. You have proven that what a man can do, a woman can also do, and even better. You are not just an international personality today, but a symbol of pride for Cross River, Nigeria, and Africa.”

Reflecting on his own days as a youth athlete, the Governor lauded the resilience that defines sportsmen and women, adding that his administration remains committed to rebuilding the state’s sports foundation to nurture future champions. “We have a very determined Commissioner for Sports who is doing a great job,” he noted. “Our sports system has structural challenges we are correcting, but with stories like yours, we are confident the future is bright.”

Otu described sports as “no longer a pastime but a serious commercial venture,” emphasizing the need to harness the passion of the youth for economic and social development. He said Miracle’s success should serve as motivation to other young people in the state.

“Today we celebrate you so that other children can see that there is hope,” he said. “What God cannot do does not exist. You have brought honour to this state, and we will continue to follow your progress proudly.”

Presenting the gifts, the Governor said: “We have agreed on ₦50 million and a plot of land in Calabar for you. You are now on our VVIP protocol list. Whenever we have official state events, you’ll be part of us as our Sports Ambassador.”

Governor Otu urged the sports community to continue supporting young athletes, assuring that his administration will keep investing in talent development to ensure that “many more Miracles” emerge from the state.

In her remarks, Miracle Usani, OON (born 20 June 2007), who plies her football trade with Edo Queens F.C. as a defender, expressed gratitude to Governor Otu for the recognition and encouragement, recounting her difficult journey to football stardom.

“My journey wasn’t easy,” she said. “Growing up, people told me that girls who play football become masculine and won’t get married. There was no female team in Uke where I grew up, so I played football with boys. It wasn’t easy, but I was determined. Today, I’m proud to represent Nigeria and Cross River at the highest stage.”

Usani, who also represented Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup, dedicated her success to God, her parents, and the people of Cross River State.