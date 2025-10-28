Gov Otu proposes N780.6bn as 2026 Budget of ‘Inclusive Growth’

Cross River state governor, Senator Bassey Otu, presenting 2026 Budget proposal, christened “Budget of Inclusive growth

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has proposed a total budget size of ₦780.59 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

According to him, the Budget, christened “Budget of Inclusive Growth” is designed to consolidate on the gains of his administration’s “People First” philosophy.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill before the House of Assembly on Tuesday Governor Otu said; I approached the task with a profound sense of duty, obligation, and determination to the development of our dear state.

He added that the annual budget presentation transcends bureaucratic ritual.”

Governor Otu disclosed that the new budget was the outcome of consultations with civil society, private sector players, NGOs, and the general public.

He noted that his administration would henceforth measure development through the Human Development Index (HDI) rather than GDP.

Speaking further Otu promised to expand access to education, healthcare, and electricity for rural entrepreneurs as well as social protection.

He disclosed plans to operationalise the Cross River Social Investment Programme (CRSIP), designed to empower the elderly, women, youth, and vulnerable groups through a non-political, multi-sectoral framework.

Governor Otu explained that, the proposed ₦780.59 billion budget marks a 17 percent increase over the 2025 budget with ₦519.6 billion (67%) earmarked for capital expenditure and ₦260.96 billion (33%) for recurrent spending.

For the sectoral distribution, ₦421 billion was allocated to the economic sector, ₦163 billion to social services, ₦164 billion to general administration, ₦28 billion to law and justice, and ₦3.6 billion to regional development.

According to the Governor, the 2026 budget is designed to strengthen the State’s revenue base, drive human capital development, and secure a prosperous, peaceful, and resilient State.

On the 2025 fiscal performance, the governor stated that last year’s “Budget of Sustainable Growth” was revised from ₦538 billion to ₦642 billion following improved revenue inflows and prudent management of resources. while underscoring his administration’s commitment to transparency and ethical governance.

He explained that the supplementary budget became necessary due to urgent road repairs, rural electrification, and counterpart funding for national and international projects adding that the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Initiative was introduced to combat preventable deaths among mothers and infants.

The Governor emphasised that, the 2025 budget was performing optimally while listing major road projects including the Adiabo-Ikoneto Road, the dualization of the Esuk Utan–Depot Road, and the Yahe–Ebo–Wanakom–Wanikade axis as evidence of his commitment to infrastructural development.

“We have lit up our cities with solar-powered streetlights and energized rural communities through solar mini-grids,”.

He added that health facilities across all three senatorial districts had been renovated and equipped, while the new General Hospital in Ikom will soon be completed.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem commended the Governor for his numerous achievements in different sectors of the state including; reconstruction of major roads, renovation of the State Library Complex as well as Primary Health Care Centers across the State.

The Speaker further applauded Governor Otu for the purchase of two additional Aircrafts, regular payment of salaries and pensions, implementation of staff promotions, approval of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) for staff of the Legislature amongst other achievements.

Ayambem described Governor Otu’s achievements in the State as “Top-notch” while appreciating his concern for the welfare of Cross Riverians;

“Your Excellency, your giant strides generally in the areas of Education, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Water Supply, Healthcare delivery, Tourism, Rural Development etc are top-notch, highly appreciated and cannot be over emphasised.

“We cannot thank you enough for your love and concern over the welfare of Members of the 10th Assembly.”

He revealed that the 10th Assembly has excelled in its constitutional function of lawmaking having passed about 45 bills adding that the House Governor has assented to the bills and implemented all the resolutions of the House.