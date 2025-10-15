Gov Mbah’s defection to APC in Enugu’s best interest — Party chieftain

By Anayo Okoli, Enugu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Prince Matthew Agu, has commended Governor Peter Mbah for joining the ruling party, describing the move as a bold and strategic decision in the best interest of the state.

Prince Agu, a former deputy governorship candidate under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) — one of the parties that merged to form the APC — urged the people of Enugu to rally behind the governor, saying the state stands to benefit greatly from the decision.

“I commend the governor for the bold step to join the APC. It is the best decision given the circumstances,” Agu said. “His address to the people of Enugu was far-reaching and enlightening, helping many who initially misunderstood his direction to now appreciate his vision.”

Describing Governor Mbah as a principled leader committed to justice and the rule of law, Agu recalled how the governor resisted pressure to disregard a court ruling in a chieftaincy dispute in Ekwenu community, Udenu Local Government Area.

“My personal experience with him in Udenu convinced me of his integrity and respect for due process,” Agu said. “He faced enormous pressure to undermine a court order in Ekwenu community but refused to bow to those who see leadership as a tool of oppression.”

Agu assured the governor of his full support and loyalty, pledging to mobilize his political structures across Enugu State in his favor.

“I assure the governor that with his entry into the APC, he has my total support and that of my political structures,” Agu said. “He can count on my influence in Obollo, Nsukka, and the entire Enugu State. From now on, he has my unalloyed loyalty and commitment.”