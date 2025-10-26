Gov Mbah, a strong force in APC — Tinubu Support Group

Gov Mbah

By Alumona Ukwueze, Enugu

The Director General of the Tinubu Support Group, Dr. Umar Tanko Yakasai, has described Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as a “strong force” within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Yakasai made the remark on Friday during the inauguration of the South East Movement for Tinubu 2027 in Enugu, noting that Governor Mbah’s successful defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC with his complete political structure reflects his performance and leadership in the state.

According to Yakasai, both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Mbah share similar political values anchored on hard work, vision, and a commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“You don’t even need headlights to drive through Enugu at night because of the streetlights. The roads are smooth, the drainages are in order, and the city is very clean. Governor Mbah has completed legacy projects such as the International Conference Centre and the revitalized Presidential Hotel, Enugu,” Yakasai said.

He added that Governor Mbah’s developmental strides and leadership style have earned him overwhelming support from the people of Enugu State, making him a formidable force within the APC.

“It is because of his vision and work ethic that the entire people of Enugu State agreed to move with him from PDP to APC. We in the APC are confident that we have a gargantuan force in Governor Mbah, who will guarantee President Tinubu’s success in 2027,” he stated.

Yakasai expressed optimism about the APC’s growing influence in the South East, attributing it to the commitment of the region’s governors to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He commended the leadership of the South East Movement for Tinubu 2027 for its grassroots mobilization efforts, emphasizing that President Tinubu’s administration is committed to inclusivity and national unity.

“Some of those who got key national appointments under President Tinubu do not even share the same political background with him. That’s proof of his commitment to inclusivity,” Yakasai noted.

In his address, the Acting National Chairman of the movement, Professor Damian Opata, lauded President Tinubu’s economic reforms—particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira—saying the positive impacts are beginning to reflect in the economy.

He pledged that the movement would work to ensure President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, with structures to be replicated across all states, senatorial zones, local governments, and wards in the South East.

Opata also appreciated Governor Mbah for his support, assuring that the movement would collaborate with other political structures to guarantee victory for both Tinubu and Mbah in 2027.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, represented by Henry Okenwa, commended Governor Mbah for connecting Enugu State to “the centre of governance” by joining the APC, describing him as a catalyst for development.

Leaders of the South East Movement for Tinubu 2027 include:

Dr. Nze Amechi Okolie – Acting Chairman, Board of Trustees

Prof. Damian Opata – Acting National Chairman

State Coordinators: Dan Agbalanze (Enugu), Ojisi Ogbaga (Abia), Chigozie Ogbu (Ebonyi), Tochukwu Amalu (Anambra), and John Uchenwoke (Imo).

Photo: DG, Tinubu Support Group, Dr. Umar Tanko Yakasai, addressing members of the South East Movement for Tinubu 2027 during their inauguration in Enugu State on Friday.