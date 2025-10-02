Gov Eno dissolves boards in Akwa Ibom

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dissolved all boards and commissions in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Prince Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the State Government, the governor said the decision was in line with powers conferred on him by Section 6 of the Statutory Boards (Special Provisions) Law 2023.

“All statutory and non-statutory boards and commissions stand dissolved with immediate effect,” the statement read. “The governor thanks the chairmen and members of those boards and commissions for their contributions to the ARISE Agenda and wishes them well in their future endeavours.”

The directive further instructed outgoing chairmen and members to hand over all government property in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective boards or commissions.

Reacting to the development, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the state described the move as politically motivated, suggesting it could be linked to future alignments ahead of 2027.

The chieftain said while it is the governor’s constitutional right to appoint and dissolve boards, the decision might have political consequences in the long run.