Google to support AI training for Nigerian public servants

By Nnasom David

A nationwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) training programme for Nigerian public servants has been launched in partnership with Google, aimed at transforming the country’s public sector into a hub of innovation and digital efficiency.

The training, delivered through the Apolitical Government AI Campus, will equip civil servants and government leaders with practical AI skills to enhance service delivery, policymaking, and public administration.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMCIDE) and Google, with support from Apolitical, a global learning platform for public servants.

According to Apolitical research, while 72% of government leaders globally are experimenting with AI, more than half lack a clear adoption strategy. Experts estimate that every dollar invested in AI could generate over eight dollars in economic value, underscoring the importance of building an AI-literate public workforce.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, described the initiative as a strategic step toward embedding AI in governance.

“We see Artificial Intelligence as a major driver of productivity across key sectors,” Tijani said. “Our goal is to make AI native to how government operates — to accelerate processes, improve productivity, and deliver better services to citizens. This partnership with Google is a vital step toward that goal.”

Participants will have access to online courses, expert-led sessions, and practical tools designed for government use. The programme also links Nigerian officials to the Global AI in Government community, connecting them with peers worldwide to share insights on responsible AI adoption.

Olumide Balogun, Google’s West Africa Director, said the company’s involvement aligns with its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“Championing Nigeria’s digital transformation means investing in the people who shape its future,” Balogun said. “By equipping public sector leaders with AI knowledge, we’re helping build a government that delivers smarter and more inclusive services.”

Chris Ferguson, Vice President at Apolitical, described the programme as a forward-looking step in preparing Nigerian civil servants for the digital future.

“Structured training is the foundation of successful AI adoption in government,” Ferguson said. “This initiative will empower Nigerian officials to lead digital transformation within their institutions.”

The launch of the Government AI Campus adds to ongoing collaborations between the Federal Government and Google, including projects to expand internet access, support local AI innovation hubs, and boost digital literacy — all aimed at ensuring Nigeria can fully harness emerging technologies for sustainable development.