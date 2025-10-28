Global partners collaborate to prevent conflict, promote peace in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria – The Adeola Adeyemi Foundation (TAAF), in partnership with ECOWAS Peace Fund and You Against Crime International, hosted the Peace and Conflict Prevention Sensitization Conference 2025, themed “Promoting Peaceful Coexistence in Lagos: A Conflict Prevention Initiative.”

The conference, held on October 22nd, 2025, at Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre, brought together policymakers, peace advocates, civil society organizations, youth leaders, and media professionals to foster constructive dialogue and practical strategies for mitigating conflict and promoting peace.

Adeola Adeyemi, Founder of TAAF, emphasized the importance of peacebuilding, saying, “At TAAF, we believe peace is the foundation for progress. This collaboration has been a powerful step toward empowering individuals and communities to become agents of peace.”

Tayo Folorunsho, Founder of You Against Crime International, highlighted the need for collective responsibility in conflict prevention, stating, “Conflict prevention begins with awareness and collective responsibility. Through this conference, we equipped community members with the tools to identify early signs of conflict and transform them into opportunities for cooperation.”

Dieudonné NIKIEMA, Manager of the ECOWAS Peace Fund, commended the partnership as a model for regional peace collaboration, saying, “This partnership reflects ECOWAS’s commitment to fostering grassroots peace efforts across West Africa.”

The conference provided expert-led sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities focused on driving sustainable peace in Lagos and beyond, marking the beginning of a sustained effort to nurture understanding, empathy, and resilience among Lagos residents.