Global cybersecurity awareness: Group empowers educators for a safer digital future

…Launches National Cybersmart Club

By Olayinka Latona

In a decisive move to embed digital safety and moral responsibility into Nigeria’s education system, information and cybersecurity expert Prof. Boniface Kayode Alese of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has urged schools to adopt structured cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard children and institutional data from growing digital threats.

Prof. Alese made the call in his keynote address during the grand finale of the Cybersmart Educators Initiative (CEI) 1.0, organised by Levi Educational Technology and Design Consulting Ltd (Levi EduTech).

Speaking on the event’s theme, “Zero Trust Security for Nigerian Schools: A Practical Framework for Protecting Staff and Students Online,” Alese strongly advocated the adoption of structured cybersecurity protocols. He endorsed the “Zero Trust” model—which operates on the principle of “never trust, always verify”—as an essential defence for protecting both students and sensitive institutional data.

Echoing his stance, Prof. Olaide Obidi of the University of Lagos, speaking on “Securing Tomorrow: A Collective Responsibility,” stressed that cybersecurity is a shared duty rather than a solitary task. “The collective effort of youths, educators, parents, and policymakers can strengthen Nigeria’s national foundation,” she noted, emphasizing the role of moral guidance in digital engagement.

Highlighting the initiative’s urgency, Mrs. Naomi Adesola-Zion, Head of Operations at Levi EduTech, described technology as a “battlefield,” warning that without prompt action, the nation risks its children’s privacy and moral values. She explained that Levi EduTech’s goal is to cultivate cyber-conscious and morally upright students by equipping them with practical cybersecurity knowledge, curbing cyberbullying and online fraud, and building a network of Cyber Ambassadors.

Pastor Sehinde Johnson, the Media, Marketing, and Logistics Manager, disclosed that over ₦45 million was invested in training and empowering 140 educators. “The CEI 1.0 program, focusing on the Fundamentals of Cybersecurity Practices in Education, provided holistic training through practical sessions and exposure to international digital safety tools,” he said.

According to Johnson, “Out of 270 applicants from public and private schools, 140 educators completed an intensive five-week training. The winners were honoured for their outstanding performance and commitment to creating safer digital learning environments.”

Prize winners in the Cybersmart Educators Initiative included:

Esther Ekanem of Valencia Junior Academy, Ibadan – 1st place (₦1,000,000)

Oluwaseun Oluwasanya of Deeper Life High School, Mowe – 2nd place (₦500,000)

David Ipaye of Mabest Academy, Akure – 3rd place (₦300,000)

Additional awards were presented for categories such as Best in Cyber Policy Draft, Best in Practicals, and Best Public School Teacher.

The event also featured the Cybersmart Inter-School Debate, where Amazing Talents College, Idimu, Lagos, emerged as champion, while Yeshua High School, Ojodu-Berger, Ogun State, took the first runner-up position.

The ceremony also witnessed the official launch of the Cybersmart Club Initiative, designed to sustain cybersecurity awareness among students nationwide.

Held at the Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos, the gathering brought together educators, students, government officials, and ICT leaders—signalling a united front to integrate digital safety and moral responsibility into Nigeria’s education framework.