Global collaboration key for sustainable devt – NSE President

By Kingsley Adegboye

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, has once again emphasised the importance of global collaboration in advancing engineering practices, particularly in areas of sustainable development and climate change mitigation.

Aina Oguntala who is a fellow of NSE, made this remark in an interview at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Global Engineering Congress and World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO), General Assembly, held at the Shanghai Expo Centre in China.

The NSE President highlighted the pivotal role Nigerian engineers are playing on the global stage, noting that the country’s active participation in such a high-profile event underscores Nigeria’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence.

She also stressed the need for engineering professionals worldwide to come together to tackle critical issues like climate change, sustainable development, and the challenges posed by technological advancements.

The event, chaired by the President of WFEO, Engr. Mustafa Shehu, a fellow of NSE, brought together engineering leaders from around the world to engage in discussions on global engineering challenges and solutions.

His Highness, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, attended as a special guest and shared his views on the essential role engineers play in shaping the future of infrastructure and technological advancement both in Africa and globally.

The 2025 Global Engineering Congress will continue with a series of panel discussions, technical sessions, and networking opportunities, further solidifying its importance as a platform for driving global engineering development and collaboration.