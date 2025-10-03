GKS marks Christ’s birthday

By Olayinka Latona

God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) – The Church of The Living God – today begins activities marking the birth of Jesus Christ. Tagged Freedom Day, the annual celebration will be observed by members and friends of GKS on all Sundays throughout October.

According to a press statement issued by the church’s Acting Publicity Secretary, Brother Emmanuel Oriaku, the celebration will commence this Sunday, October 5, at various GKS centers across Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

The festivities will include sermons, musical performances, and special thanksgiving services. The central messages for the divine services are an address by the GKS President, Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, titled “The Just Shall Live By Faith”, and a sermon exploring the question, “Was Christ Born On Christmas Day?”

Brother Oriaku explained that the Freedom Day Divine Service is designed to bring together members and friends of the church to reflect on “the profound significance of the life, character, and teachings of Jesus Christ as well as its benefit to humanity.”

Founded in Lagos in 1934 by Saint Gideon M. Urhobo, the GKS has a long-standing tradition of commemorating Christ’s birth in October, a practice that dates back to the early years of the church.

The church has encouraged the public to join the celebration at their nearest GKS center, with specific schedules for each location available through its publicity channels.