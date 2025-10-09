Girl Child Day: Women urged to pursue education irrespective of age

…as GTWA empowers young girls with scholarships

By Efe Onodjae

The First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun, has encouraged women and girls not to allow age to be a barrier to their educational pursuits, noting that learning is a lifelong process.

She made this known during the 2025 edition of the Girl Talk With Ariyike (GTWA) conference, where she shared her personal journey, revealing that despite being raised in an academic environment as the daughter of a professor, she is only now on the verge of completing her PhD in her 50s.

“No age is too big to acquire a degree. It is never too late to learn, to grow, or to achieve your dreams. I’m proof that you can keep evolving and achieving,” she said.

The GTWA conference, founded by Ariyike Owolagba, popularly known as Ariyike Dimple, is a platform aimed at empowering young girls and women by creating safe spaces to share experiences, ideas, and opportunities.

Recounting her journey, Arike revealed that the initiative started nine years ago with just N200 in her account after losing her television job.

“All I heard in my spirit was to do a conference. I reached out to Dr. Moyo Elesho and the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, who supported me. With the encouragement of my mentor, Pastor Mrs. Kome Nwoko, and the support of brands like Aquafina, Fruitylife, and Omojunwa Foundation, the vision came alive. After nine years, GTWA is now registered as an NGO,” she said.

Speaking on the focus of GTWA, Arike stressed that a girl’s identity should not be defined by her background, education, or achievements, but by the intrinsic value God has placed in her.

She added that the organization has produced five female graduates in the past nine years through personal efforts, and with recent global recognition and partnerships, more young girls will benefit from educational and empowerment initiatives.

“I don’t know if GTWA will be yearly. I just follow God’s leading. But I intercede and pray for every girl under GTWA. This year, three young ladies will be receiving fully funded scholarships, alongside skill acquisition and vocational training opportunities,” she noted.