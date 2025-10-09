Full List: UI edges Covenant, Unilag to emerge best university in 2026 rankings

Front Gate of University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

The University of Ibadan (UI) has reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026.

The Ibadan-based federal institution is ranked in the 801–1,000 band globally, moving up from fourth place in 2025, and surpassing other leading Nigerian universities—a feat it last achieved in 2023.

THE surveyed 2,191 institutions across 115 countries, evaluating universities on 18 performance indicators covering teaching, research, research environment, industry engagement, and international outlook.

UI dethroned Covenant University (CU), which had been Nigeria’s best in 2024 and 2025. Following UI, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Bayero University, and Covenant University rank second, third, and fourth nationally, respectively.

The 2026 ranking reflects shifts in global higher education, analyzing 174.9 million citations from 18.7 million research publications alongside survey responses from over 108,000 scholars worldwide. Notably, UNILAG scored highest in quality research with a score of 66.7, while Bayero University (BUK) leads in international outlook and CU tops industry engagement.

Among Nigerian institutions, 51 universities made the ranking: only UI and UNILAG fall within the 801–1,000 global band; BUK, CU, and Landmark University are between 1001–1200; while five others—including Ahmadu Bello University, University of Ilorin, and University of Nigeria—fall between 1201–1500. Fourteen universities are ranked above 1501, and 27 institutions were unranked.

THE is a globally recognized independent organization providing data and analysis for higher education, including the widely cited World University Rankings. To be ranked, universities must teach undergraduates, conduct research across multiple subjects, and have published at least 1,000 research publications from 2020 to 2024.

Top 30 Nigerian Universities in THE World University Rankings 2026

University of Ibadan (UI) – 801–1000 University of Lagos (UNILAG) – 801–1000 Bayero University Kano (BUK) – 1001–1200 Covenant University (CU) – 1001–1200 Landmark University – 1001–1200 Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) – 1201–1500 Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUT Minna) – 1201–1500 University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) – 1201–1500 University of Jos (UNIJOS) – 1201–1500 University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) – 1201–1500 Babcock University – 1501+ Delta State University, Abraka – 1501+ Ekiti State University – 1501+ Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) – 1501+ Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) – 1501+ Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) – 1501+ Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) – 1501+ Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) – 1501+ Lagos State University (LASU) – 1501+ Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) – 1501+ Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) – 1501+ University of Benin (UNIBEN) – 1501+ University of Calabar (UNICAL) – 1501+ University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) – 1501+ Admiralty University of Nigeria – 1501+ Akwa Ibom State University – 1501+ Al-Hikmah University – 1501+ Augustine University – 1501+ Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti – 1501+ Bauchi State University, Gadau – 1501+

Vanguard News