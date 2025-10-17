Full list of nominees for CAF Awards 2025 unveiled

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the complete list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards, set to take place later this year.

The CAF aawards celebrates outstanding performances and achievements across African football, recognising excellence among players, coaches, clubs, and national teams in both the men’s and women’s categories.

This year’s shortlist features a blend of experienced stars and emerging talents who have made remarkable contributions to African football over the past season.

Nigerian players such as Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Esther Okoronkwo headline the women’s nominations, while Nigerian clubs and coaches also appear in various categories — reflecting the country’s continued influence in African football.

Below is the full list of nominees in the women’s categories for the CAF Awards 2025:

CAF Awards: Women’s Player of the Year

Portia Boakye

Tabitha Chawinga

Temwa Chawinga

Ghizlane Chebbak

Mama Diop

Rasheedat Ajibade

Esther Okoronkwo

Sanaa Mssoudy

Barba Banda

Racheal Kundananji

Women’s Club of the Year

Gaborone United

ASEC Mimosas

TP Mazembe

USFAS Bamako

ASFAR

DE Agosto

Mamelodi Sundowns

Bayelsa Queens FC

Aigles De La Medina

JKT Queens

Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon U17

Ghana

Ivory Coast U17

Mali

Morocco

Nigeria U17

Nigeria

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia U17

Women’s Young Player of the Year

Habiba Essam

Habiba Sabry

Stella Nyamekye

Doha El Madani

Winfrida Gerald

Ester Maseke Marwa

Adji Ndiaye

Shakirat Moshood

Mercy Chipasula

Ruth Mukoma

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Chloe N’Gazi

Sedilame Boseja

Fideline Ngoy

Habiba Emad

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Khadija Er-Rmichi

Fatoumata Karentao

Cynthia Konlan

Adji Ndiaye

Andile Dlamini

Coach of the Year (Women)

Adelaide Koudougnon

Siaka Gigi Traore

Lamia Boumehdi

Genoveva Anonman

Justine Madugu

Bankole Olowookere

Jorge Vilda

Kim Bjorkegren

Desiree Ellis

Carol Kanyemba

Vanguard News