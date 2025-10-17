Full list of nominees for CAF Awards 2025 unveiled

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the complete list of nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards, set to take place later this year.
The CAF aawards celebrates outstanding performances and achievements across African football, recognising excellence among players, coaches, clubs, and national teams in both the men’s and women’s categories.
This year’s shortlist features a blend of experienced stars and emerging talents who have made remarkable contributions to African football over the past season.
Nigerian players such as Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Esther Okoronkwo headline the women’s nominations, while Nigerian clubs and coaches also appear in various categories — reflecting the country’s continued influence in African football.
Below is the full list of nominees in the women’s categories for the CAF Awards 2025:
CAF Awards: Women’s Player of the Year
- Portia Boakye
- Tabitha Chawinga
- Temwa Chawinga
- Ghizlane Chebbak
- Mama Diop
- Rasheedat Ajibade
- Esther Okoronkwo
- Sanaa Mssoudy
- Barba Banda
- Racheal Kundananji
Women’s Club of the Year
- Gaborone United
- ASEC Mimosas
- TP Mazembe
- USFAS Bamako
- ASFAR
- DE Agosto
- Mamelodi Sundowns
- Bayelsa Queens FC
- Aigles De La Medina
- JKT Queens
Women’s National Team of the Year
- Cameroon U17
- Ghana
- Ivory Coast U17
- Mali
- Morocco
- Nigeria U17
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- Zambia U17
Women’s Young Player of the Year
- Habiba Essam
- Habiba Sabry
- Stella Nyamekye
- Doha El Madani
- Winfrida Gerald
- Ester Maseke Marwa
- Adji Ndiaye
- Shakirat Moshood
- Mercy Chipasula
- Ruth Mukoma
Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year
- Chloe N’Gazi
- Sedilame Boseja
- Fideline Ngoy
- Habiba Emad
- Chiamaka Nnadozie
- Khadija Er-Rmichi
- Fatoumata Karentao
- Cynthia Konlan
- Adji Ndiaye
- Andile Dlamini
Coach of the Year (Women)
- Adelaide Koudougnon
- Siaka Gigi Traore
- Lamia Boumehdi
- Genoveva Anonman
- Justine Madugu
- Bankole Olowookere
- Jorge Vilda
- Kim Bjorkegren
- Desiree Ellis
- Carol Kanyemba
