Full List: Army chief redeploys top commanders, approves fresh appointments

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers to key command, staff and instructional positions across formations, units and training institutions of the Nigerian Army.

The appointments, according to a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col Appolonia Anele, is aimed at reinvigorating leadership, strengthening command structures and repositioning the Nigerian Army (NA) for heightened operational effectiveness.

Among the newly appointed senior officers are Major General Bamidele Alabi, who has been redeployed to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans and appointed Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Jamal Abdulsalam, formerly Chief of Special Services and Programmes at Army Headquarters proceeds to Defence Headquarters Department of Operations as Chief of Defence Operations, while Major General Peter Mala moves from Office of the National Security Adviser to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC) as Commander.

Major General Samson Jiya, from Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) moves to Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Accounts and Budget as Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget.

Other strategic appointments include, Major General Mayirenso Saraso from NAHFC to Army Headquarters Department of Operations, as Chief of Operations (Army), Major General Isa Abdullahi from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Administration as Chief of Administration (Army).

Major General Musa Etsu-Ndagi moves from Army Headquarters Department of Training to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs, as Chief of Civil-Military Affairs. Major General Abubakar Haruna from NAHFC to Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC) Kontagora as Commander and Major General Philip Ilodibia from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Space Administration as Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Equally appointed are Major General Godwin Mutkut, from Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) N’Djamena to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Corps Commander Infantry, Major General Umar Abubakar from the Ministry of Defence to Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps as Commander Armour Corps.



Major General John Adeyemo moves from Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as Corps Commander Artillery and Major General Mohammed Abdullahi from Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals as Corps Commander Signals.

Major General Taofik Sidick has been redeployed from the NAHFC to Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps as Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Major General Abdullahi Ibrahim from NAHFC to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps as Corps Commander Ordnance, Major General Adeyinka Adereti from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as Corps Commander.

Major General Nansak Shagaya from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport as Corps Commander Supply and Transport while Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed has been appointed Acting Corps Commander Education.

The COAS also approved the appointment of Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, from Headquarters 82 Division/ Joint Task Force South East Operation Udoka to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna and appointed Commandant, Major General Emmanuel Mustapha from Defence Space Administration to Nigerian Army Signal School as Commandant.

Major General Adamu Hassan from Nigerian Defence Section, Riyadh, to Nigerian Army School of Artillery as Commandant and Brigadier General John Bulus from Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps to Nigerian Army School of Finance and Accounts as Commandant.

Senior officers appointed as field commanders includes, Major General Saidu Audu from Army Headquarters Department of Training to Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N’Djamena, as Force Commander, Major General Warrah Idris from Defence Headquarters to Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma as Commander and Major General Oluremi Fadairo from Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs to 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu as General Officer Commanding and Commander Joint Task Force South East Operation Udoka.

The COAS further appointed Major General Olatokumbo Bello as the Director Defence Media Operations at Defence Headquarters while Brigadier General Samaila Uba was redeployed from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji to Defence Headquarters as Director Defence Information.

Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu charged the newly appointed senior officers to bring to bear their wealth of operational experience, administrative acumen and strategic foresight in driving a disciplined and combat-ready Army to decisively confront the contemporary and emerging security challenges.

He urged them to sustain the current operational momentum, strengthen interagency collaboration and remain unwavering in upholding the Nigerian Army’s core ethos of loyalty, selfless service, integrity and excellence.