FULafia appoints new vice-chancellor

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Prof. Mohammed Isa Kida has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia).

Prior to this appointment, Prof. Kida served as the Dean of the Faculty of Management Science. An accomplished accountant, he received his letter of appointment from the Chairman of the FULafia Governing Council, Mrs. Lola Fibisola Akande.

The appointment letter, dated October 29, 2025, states that Prof. Kida’s tenure will last for a single term of five years, beginning February 11, 2026. The council expressed confidence that he would leverage “his wealth of experience to advance the growth and development of the university.”

Prof. Kida succeeds Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, who will leave office in February 2026.