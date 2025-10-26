Fubara’s unstoppable momentum in transforming Rivers one month after emergency rule

By Ibisaki Willie-Wills

It’s been one month since Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, resumed office after the lifting of the state of emergency rule by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and already, his leadership is proving to be a force of transformation.

With a mix of bold decisions, hands-on inspections, and people-focused policies, Governor Fubara is redefining governance by demonstrating unwavering commitment to reshaping the state’s landscape, addressing lingering challenges and delivering meaningful democratic dividends to Rivers people.

One of the Governor’s most audacious decision which aligns with his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development is the resolve to complete the monumental Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

This 62.650km road, which spans six local government areas, is a game-changer for the state, promising to ease traffic congestion, stimulate economic activities and connect communities in unprecedented ways.

Furthermore, Governor Fubara has promised to complete the 9.7km Emohua–Ogbakiri–Egbelu Road, connecting about six communities in Emohua Local Government Area by December this year. He disclosed this when he inspected the projects including the 19.7km Buguma–Abalama–Tema–Degema–Abonnema Road, with seven bridges across Kalabari Kingdom all being handled by Julius Berger Nigeria.

Despite financial setbacks that stalled progress, Governor Fubara has re-engaged Julius Berger which was out of site during the emergency rule to resume work at full capacity, ensuring that the project’s completion remains top priority.

Governor Fubara has also sent a clear message to contractors that Rivers, under his administration, will not tolerate mediocrity or disregard for contractual obligations. The stern warning followed the issuance of a one-month ultimatum to Raffoul Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the 6.5kilometre Woji–Aleto–Alesa–Refinery Road project with a 200 metre bridge, to complete the delayed work or face termination of the contract.

This firm stance by Governor Fubara against underperformance and his willingness to personally supervise and enforce standards reflects his deep commitment to delivering quality infrastructure that meets the expectations of Rivers people.

The Fubara’s administration has also taken a strong stance on ensuring due process in public contracts. The revocation of the ₦134bn contract awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, (CCECC) for the renovation, retrofitting, and furnishing of the Rivers State Secretariat Complex under the emergency rule and directive to refund the ₦20bn mobilization fee already paid to the contractor was a bold step to correct past missteps.

By revalidating the bidding process for the secretariat complex and construction of reinforced concrete shoreline protection and reclamation works in several riverine communities of Opobo/Nkoro, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas earlier advertised for which bid documents were cancelled by the emergency administration and fees returned to the companies that had earlier purchased them, the Governor is setting a new standard for transparency and fairness in public works.

Another bold initiative by Governor Fubara is the plan to permanently relocate the dumpsite along the Port Harcourt Airport–Obiri Ikwerre Road. This dumpsite, which has long been a source of environmental hazards and a poor first impression for visitors arriving in the state capital, is being replaced by a disused burrow pit in Omueke, Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Governor Fubara has already inspected the proposed site, underscoring his determination to prioritize public health and environmental sustainability. By formalizing acquisition of the land and constructing access roads to the site, the Fubara administration is taking concrete steps to establish a permanent refuse dump that meets acceptable standards, a proactive approach that reflects his broader vision of a cleaner, greener Rivers State.

Beyond roads and waste management, the Governor’s administration is making significant strides in addressing education, employment, and flood mitigation. The approval of a committee to develop Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centres and ICT Laboratories across the three senatorial Districts of the state aligns with the Federal Government’s directive for digital examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) starting in 2026.

This forward-thinking initiative not only prepares Rivers youths for a digital future but also ensures that the state’s education system is not left behind in a rapidly evolving world.

Governor Fubara’s focus on job creation and economic empowerment is another cornerstone of his administration’s agenda. By directing the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment to develop a framework for job opportunities, the Governor is laying the groundwork for a brighter future for Rivers youths.

His assurance of a rising tide of employment and steady waves of economic empowerment is not just a rhetoric, but a reflection of his belief in the transformative power of inclusive governance.

In the Governor’s development initiatives, sports is not being left out as he has kicked off project for complete reconstruction of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, with a bold vision to create a world-class sports hub right in the heart of Rivers State.

The project, handled by Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Ltd, is set to overhaul every inch of the stadium, from the playing turf and drainage systems to the seating areas, floodlights, and dressing rooms within eight months.

Upon completion, the 16,000-capacity stadium will meet international standards, making it a prime venue for both national and global sporting events. Indeed, Governor Fubara’s commitment to sports is not just about the games, but creating opportunities for youth empowerment, boosting tourism, and fostering community pride.

Perhaps the most heartwarming aspect of Governor Fubara’s leadership has been his attention to the welfare of the people. In a swift response to the financial hardships faced by 1,000 newly recruited staff of the Rivers State Hospitals Management Board, who have endured 8 to 9 months without salaries due to the state’s emergency rule, Governor Fubara has issued directive for immediate clearance of all salary arrears, alongside their October 2025 salaries, to be paid within the same month.

This decisive action not only alleviates the economic strain on these healthcare workers but also reaffirms the Governor’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare of public servants, ensuring they can serve the state with dignity and stability.

On flood control, the Governor has shown urgency in addressing flash floods and waste disposal issues that exacerbate the problem. His directive for immediate remedial interventions and his caution against indiscriminate waste disposal and illegal building on waterways highlight his commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

As Rivers State continues to recover from the disruptions caused by the state of emergency, Governor Fubara has shown resilience and determination to accelerate the pace of governance and development. His actions over the last month have been a master-class in leadership driven by purpose.

From addressing infrastructure deficiencies to prioritizing environment, education, and employment, his administration is charting a bold course for Rivers State. The Governor’s ability to engage communities, hold contractors accountable, and focus on long-term solutions is a testament to his vision of a Rivers State that works for everyone.

This is more than just governance. It’s a movement, and with Governor Fubara at the helm, Rivers State is not just recovering from the disruptions of the past but surging ahead with unstoppable momentum. The message is clear: progress is here, and the best is yet to come.

Ibisaki Wille-Wills is a journalist with Radio Nigeria and a correspondent in the Rivers State Government House.