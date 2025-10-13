Fubara drops Danagogo, appoints Anabraba as Rivers SSG

By Daniel Abia | Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has formally removed his long-time ally, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, and approved the immediate appointment of Hon. Benibo Frederick Anabraba as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The announcement was made in a statement released by Dr. Honour Kuru Sirawoo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications. According to the statement, Anabraba will be sworn in at 4:00 PM on Monday at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara, who was reinstated earlier this year following a six-month suspension after the federal government declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, had yet to fully constitute his cabinet. The absence of key appointments—including the SSG and Chief of Staff—had sparked tensions within his political camp.

Until his appointment, Anabraba was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Akuku-Toru Constituency. First elected in 2021 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), demonstrating what many described as unwavering loyalty to former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Anabraba’s appointment is seen as confirmation of speculation that Governor Fubara was under pressure not to reappoint Danagogo or Dr. Edison Ehie to his new cabinet. These conditions are believed to be part of the Abuja peace accord brokered between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike.

Just two weeks ago, Governor Fubara and Wike held a closed-door meeting at the residence of Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra, Chairman of the Rivers Elders Council, in Port Harcourt. Sources said no Fubara loyalists were present, and the meeting was described by Wike’s camp as a “family reunion” rather than a formal political negotiation.

However, insiders suggest that the meeting primarily focused on shaping a new cabinet that would safeguard the political interests of the FCT Minister and his loyalists in Rivers State.