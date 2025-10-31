FTAN ushers in new era of tourism diplomacy with strategic visit to Turkish embassy

By Jimoh Babatunde

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has launched a new phase in Nigeria’s tourism diplomacy with a strategic courtesy visit to the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy.

The visit, led by FTAN President, Alhaji Badaki Aliyu, marks the first in a series of international engagements aimed at strengthening global cooperation under the President’s Three-Pillar Tourism Transformation Mandate.

Held in partnership with NTT Global Destinations, FTAN’s newly designated Partner for International Relations and Strategic Engagements, the meeting underscores the Federation’s renewed commitment to structured, proactive, and collaborative diplomacy within the global tourism landscape.

Discussions during the visit centered on expanding bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye in key areas such as tourism development, investment, and cultural exchange. Both nations share aspirations for sustainable growth and deeper people-to-people connectivity, making the dialogue a timely step toward mutual progress.

“This engagement represents a new chapter in Nigeria’s tourism diplomacy,” said Alhaji Badaki Aliyu, FTAN President. “Our goal is to position FTAN as a credible bridge between government, the private sector, and our global partners , ensuring that tourism becomes a pillar of international cooperation and national prosperity.”

Also speaking, Elizabeth Agboola, CEO of NTT Global Destinations, commended the partnership initiative, noting that Türkiye’s global tourism success provides a valuable learning model for Nigeria.

“It is an honour to support FTAN in this strategic mandate,” Agboola said.

“Türkiye’s achievements in tourism offer practical insights, and this partnership opens pathways for meaningful collaboration that connects Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem to international opportunities.”

The Turkish engagement signals FTAN’s renewed focus on building structured relationships with diplomatic missions and international tourism stakeholders.

It also sets the tone for similar high-level collaborations expected across other regions in the months ahead, as the Federation continues to promote Nigeria’s tourism potential on the global stage.