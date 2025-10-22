From Paris to Lagos: Afrobeat rebellion exhibition deepens Africa–Europe cultural bonds

By Joseph Erunke

Members of Team Europe, led by the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, joined the Afrobeat Rebellion Exhibition in Lagos alongside several European ambassadors and senior diplomats representing Poland, Finland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Portugal.

Supported by the French Embassy, the exhibition continues its inspiring journey from Paris — serving as a bridge of rhythm, art, and memory that connects continents.

Hosted at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Lagos to commemorate the birthday of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the exhibition celebrates the power of music and visual art to inspire change, amplify identity, and build dialogue across generations and borders.

A collaboration between African and European artists, the exhibition features photography, sound, and multimedia installations tracing the legacy of Fela’s music — from his political consciousness and creative defiance to the global rise of Afrobeat as a symbol of resistance and cultural pride.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Gautier Mignot described the exhibition as a testament to the enduring power of cultural diplomacy in connecting people and promoting mutual understanding.

“Art and music transcend boundaries,” Ambassador Mignot said. “Through exhibitions like Afrobeat Rebellion, we celebrate not just artistic expression but shared values of freedom, creativity, and dialogue. Fela’s legacy reminds us that culture is a powerful tool for unity, for questioning the world, and for inspiring positive change.”

He added that under the Team Europe framework, the European Union remains committed to deepening cultural cooperation with Africa, supporting creative industries, and fostering people-to-people connections through art, music, and education.

“From Paris to Lagos, Afrobeat Rebellion embodies the spirit of partnership between Africa and Europe — a partnership rooted in respect, creativity, and shared humanity,” he said.

The exhibition’s arrival in Lagos — often described as the heartbeat of Afrobeat — symbolizes a homecoming for the movement and its founder, whose music continues to inspire artists and activists across the world.

As visitors move through immersive installations and archival images, they encounter a living history of resistance and rhythm — a reminder that the beat of Afrobeat still echoes with the timeless message of justice, identity, and freedom.