Foundation tasks National Assembly on INEC appointment review

National Assembly

…urges lawmakers to uphold promise of electoral reform

By Vera Opia

Civil society group, AdvoKC Foundation, has called on the National Assembly to uphold its earlier commitment to review the process of appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following the recent nomination of Professor Amupitan as the new head of the electoral body by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The foundation, in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Luqman Adamu, expressed concern that the appointment contradicts the legislature’s promise to reform the process and minimise presidential influence in the selection of INEC leadership.

AdvoKC noted that while the President’s action aligns with Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)—which empowers the President to appoint the INEC Chairman and National Commissioners subject to Senate confirmation—it undermines the National Assembly’s earlier pledge to make the process more transparent and participatory.

“The continued reliance on Section 154(1) concentrates excessive power in the Executive and undermines the independence of INEC,” the statement read. “Both chambers of the National Assembly had pledged through their legislative agendas to reform this process and ensure that INEC’s leadership selection is independent of partisan control.”

The foundation argued that proceeding with the appointment without completing the promised review risks entrenching structural flaws that weaken public trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

AdvoKC therefore urged lawmakers to withhold confirmation of the new nominee until the review and reform of the appointment process are concluded. It also called for amendments to the Electoral Act and relevant constitutional provisions to guarantee a more independent and citizen-driven framework for future appointments.

“The independence of INEC is not merely procedural—it is the bedrock of Nigeria’s democratic integrity,” AdvoKC stated. “To protect it, the legislature must act in line with its own promise and the expectations of the Nigerian people.”