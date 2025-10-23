Foundation donates relief materials to displaced communities in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — No fewer than 200 households displaced from the Bandawa communities in Taraba State have received relief materials from the Stefano Foundation, a faith-based humanitarian organization.

The beneficiaries, who fled their ancestral homes in Karim Lamido Local Government Area following persistent attacks by marauders, are currently taking refuge in neighbouring Lau LGA.

Speaking during the distribution, the Programme Coordinator of the Foundation, Mark Lipdo, represented by the Project Manager, Folorunsho Adisa, said the donation was a voluntary act of compassion to support brethren affected by the crisis.

He urged the government to accelerate efforts to resettle the displaced persons in their original communities.

“We are praying for you,” Adisa said. “Although what we brought with the support of our international partners is little, we hope this humanitarian gesture will help ease your hardship. We also urge the government to rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property, while we continue to pray for them to do the right thing, because God answers prayers.”

The Youth President of the Bandawa community, Peter Ishaya, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the support, noting that shelter remains their biggest challenge.

He appealed to the state government to extend similar assistance to help them return to their homes.

The relief materials distributed included food items and clothing for the displaced families.