Foundation donates items to Pacelli School for the Blind

By Etop Ekanem

A non-governmental organisation, First British Charity Home Foundation, in a heartwarming display of compassion, recently donated some items to the Pacelli School For The Blind & Partially Sighted Children in Surulere, Lagos.

Items donated include an industrial grinding machine, bags of rice, noodles, books and other consumables.

Speaking at the event, founder of the NGO, Evans Uchendu, said the aim of the donation was to ensure the less privileged secure a future in education.

According to him, “we will always be there to support you in your present challenges. Also we want to use this medium to reach out to the world that the children here need care. The foundation will always be here to show a little of our charity. We will always give the school our support within our power.

First British Charity Home Foundation (FBCHF) is a non-governmental organisation based in Lagos established to provide social care for the aged, support for the less privileged, and address other community needs.

Also speaking, the Matron of the school, Sister Rosette Lirfe, thanked the foundation for the show of love, saying: “I am happy that First British Charity Home Foundation came to the school and for the donations, we are very grateful for the donation. May God continue to bless them because the children are very excited. What they brought to the school will go a long way to support the school and the training of the children.

“The school is 63 years old, the idea behind the establishment was to give a future to the visually impaired, who at the time had no one to cater for them, had no one taking into consideration their own education.”

On her part, Coordinator of the event, Amaka Ihedi, said: “Giving is a thing of the heart, it is not something you force yourself to do. You don’t give only when you are wealthy, you give from the little you have so that the needy will feel the impact.”