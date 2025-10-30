Foundation commissions solar-powered borehole project in Epe community

A Non Governmental Organisation, Pyramid of Hearts Charity Foundation, has commissioned a solar-powered borehole project at Odo-Noforija, in Epe area of Lagos.

The project, according to a statement, is said to align with the foundation’s theme for the year, “Small Acts, Big Impact,” which highlights the organisation’s commitment to solving critical community needs.



The National President of Pyramid of Hearts, Oludare Johnson, during the commissioning, stated that the driving force for the foundation has been the way it view humanity, which is shared by like-minded members within the foundation.

The president confirmed that specific measures have been put in place to ensure adequate maintenance and long-term functionality of the new water project.



One of the Team Leads for the Pyramid of Hearts Foundation, Lagos State chapter, Oladipo Ezekiel, appreciated the President for always providing strong motivation to all team leads. He explained that after careful research, the team was able to identify the Odo-Noforija community as being in dire need of a clean and accessible water supply.

He emphasized that the borehole is solar-powered to ensure a constant flow of water, even when the public power supply is limited.



The commissioning of the solar-powered borehole in Odo-Noforija was more than a project milestone; it was a reminder of what collective purpose can achieve. For the Lagos Pyramid of Hearts (LPOH) team, who also celebrated their 15th Outreach Year, it represented years of quiet service, dedication, and faith in the power of community.

Speaking on the Foundation’s journey, Temitope Soetan, one of the Team Leads for LPOH, noted that the organisation’s enduring success is built on teamwork, consistency, and shared values. “Our strength has always been in our unity,” she said, reflecting on how every member, past and present has contributed to the group’s milestones and impact.



The newly commissioned borehole now stands as a living legacy of hope, meeting one of humanity’s most essential needs- access to clean water while echoing LPOH’s belief that together, we can always do more. As the organization celebrates 15 years of collective impact, it reaffirms its commitment to sustainable projects that improve lives and strengthen communities across Nigeria.



The head of the Community, Dr. Babatunde Ogunlaja, ably represented by High Chief Olalekan Odumosu, expressed gratitude to the donors stating that water has been a huge challenge to the community as much as it is very important to life. He stressed that without water, there would be no life.



Odumosu assured the donors that the borehole won’t be misused and added that this project was particularly significant as it was not politically sponsored, showing how community-driven and selfless the foundation is.



The residents also appreciated the foundation for this kind gesture and pointed out that it was very timely.



The ceremony was attended by several notable community leaders and members, including the Oba of the community, Dr Babatunde Ogunlaja, represented by High Chief Olalekan Odumosu, Ogunleye Fatai, Youth Chairman of the community, and High Chief Sakirudeen Adesanya among others.



Through this initiative, the Pyramid of Hearts Foundation has provided a sustainable solution that is set to improve the health and dignity of residents in the Odo-Noforija community.