Forum hails Matawalle for reviving Zamfara’s economy, set benchmark in revenue growths 

The Zamfara Good Governance Forum has lauded the former Governor of Zamfara State and Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammad Bello Matawalle, describing his administration as a golden era that transformed the state’s economy and set a national benchmark for fiscal discipline and growth.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Marafa, the forum said Matawalle’s leadership recorded an unprecedented 171 per cent increase in Zamfara’s Internally Generated Revenue, ranking the state number one in Nigeria, according to the 2019 report of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Marafa said the achievement was not a stroke of luck but a result of purposeful governance, transparency, and economic foresight that positioned Zamfara as a model for other states.

He stated that unlike leaders who relied on excuses and media propaganda, Matawalle’s administration delivered measurable results that improved the welfare of citizens and strengthened the state’s fiscal base.

According to him, policies under Matawalle’s watch boosted small businesses, encouraged local enterprise, and inspired investor confidence across key sectors.

“During Matawalle’s tenure, Zamfara worked — and the numbers spoke louder than words,” Marafa noted. “His administration showed that with sincerity, discipline, and compassion, even a state once written off could rise to national prominence.”

The group urged current and future leaders to follow Matawalle’s example by focusing on performance rather than propaganda.

“History will remember Dr Muhammad Bello Matawalle as the governor who turned Zamfara’s potential into performance, placed people above politics, and proved that true leadership is measured by results, not rhetoric,” Marafa added.