Fokes Academy kicks off October 2025 session, to build Africa’s next generation of real estate champions

By Kenneth Oboh

Fokes Academy, the professional training and development arm of the Fokes Group, has announced the official commencement of its October 2025 session, beginning October 15.

The one-month intensive program is set to empower participants with practical real estate knowledge, modern business intelligence, and hands-on strategies to thrive in today’s fast-evolving market.

“With a lineup of amazing facilitators, industry experts, and seasoned mentors, this session promises to deliver a transformative learning experience designed to ignite growth, confidence, and leadership in every participant,” the organisers said in statement.

Speaking on the upcoming session, Oke Opeyemi, Founder of Fokes Academy, shared: “At Fokes Academy, our goal is to raise a new class of business and real estate leaders — people who combine knowledge, vision, and character to shape the future.

“Every course, every conversation, every session is built to transform the mind and inspire excellence.”

The Chancellor of Fokes Academy, Mr. Adedeji Agarawu, also expressed his excitement: “This is not just another training program — it’s a movement.

“We are building minds that will influence industries and lead communities. Fokes Academy is where learning becomes leadership, and leadership becomes legacy.”

Adding depth to the academic focus, Training Coordinator, Mr. Tobi, highlighted the relevance of the course modules: “The courses have been strategically designed to cover key areas of basic real estate, providing participants with the foundation, tools, and clarity they need to confidently start and scale in the real estate industry.

“It’s practical. It’s empowering. It’s exactly what the industry needs.”

Representing the passionate team behind the scenes, Team lead Fokes Academy Mr. Ayo noted: “Our mission as a team is to create an atmosphere of inspiration and excellence.

“We don’t just teach — we build people. Every participant will walk out of this academy ready to take bold steps toward their dreams.”

Participants can expect dynamic classes, mentorship sessions, and result-driven discussions led by some of the finest minds in the industry. Whether you’re just starting out or seeking to deepen your professional edge, this session is the perfect launchpad to success.

“Registration is currently open, but spaces are limited. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this life-changing experience. Registration closes on the 15/10/2025,” he added.

Fokes Academy is a leadership and business development institution under the Fokes Group, dedicated to raising visionary professionals equipped with knowledge, discipline, and purpose.

Through expert-led training, mentorship, and real-world learning, Fokes Academy continues to empower individuals to create impact and build sustainable careers across Nigeria and beyond.