Flooding: NMDPRA sensitises stakeholders on preventive measures

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Thursday called on stakeholders in the Oil and Gas industry to take proactive measures against the anticipated flooding in Ogun State, in order to safeguard their investments, lives and energy security.

The State Coordinator of NMDPRA, Dr. Akinyemi Atilola, who made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting with oil and gas operators held in Abeokuta, noted that the annual release of water from dams in the northern part of the country often results in flooding in the Southern part of the country, including Ogun State.

Atilola said, the meeting was organized to sensitise stakeholders on the need to protect petroleum installations and prevent product spillages that could endanger lives, damage the environment and disrupt energy distribution.

He listed about 15 flood-prone areas in the state such as Alagbole, Makogi, Isheri, Magboro, Akute, Orimerunmu, Iro, Kajola, Lafenwa, Enugada, Adedotun, Iberekodo, Akin-Olugbade, and Ago-Odo.

He said, “one of our mandates as an authority is to ensure the steady flow of petroleum products nationwide. We must therefore work together to mitigate the impact of possible flooding on our facilities and investments

“Coming together is to make sure that our investment are safe, to bring more ideas, to mitigate the impact and effect of the potential backlash of the flood.”

He emphasised that while dam overflows are natural and unavoidable, their effects could be reduced through proper preventive actions such as securing facilities, preventing spillages, and ensuring quick response mechanisms.

In his presentation titled “Flood Alert: Petroleum Facilities Prioritised for Protection,” Engr. Chibuzo Akubueze, highlighted the rising flood risks caused by heavy rainfall, river overflow, and upstream dam releases.

Akubueze, said the meeting provided a timely platform to assess risks, align response strategies, and develop contingency plans aimed at safeguarding lives, properties, and petroleum infrastructure.

He outlined the impacts of flooding on petroleum operations, to include damage to pumps, tanks, and logistics routes, contamination of fuel and groundwater, and increased risks of fire and explosion.

He said in addressing the challenges, measures such as regular maintenance of drainage systems, elevation of electrical installations, relocation of fuel trucks and equipment to higher ground, and the establishment of emergency response teams need to be practice.

He also urged petroleum facility executives and associations like IPMAN, MOMAN, PTD, and NAGAM to coordinate response strategies, collaborate with relevant agencies, and promote safety and insurance awareness among their members.

Akubueze further called on stakeholders to take preventive action immediately, stressing that prevention is cheaper than repair.

“Let’s protect our environment, our investments, and ensure uninterrupted energy supply. Safety is not expensive, it’s priceless,” he added.

However, speaking on behalf of other stakeholders, the former Secretary of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN) Ogun Chapter, Mr. Sodiq Mahmud, commended NMDPRA for organising the such meeting, saying the meeting was necessary and informative.

“This shows that NMDPRA, is interested and committed to the prosperity of our business not just concern about revenue,

“All what we have resolved here and all the mitigating measures discussed will be definitely taken back home to our other members to take necessary precaution”he said

Reading the communique after the meeting, Head of Distribution System , Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, NMDPRA, Mr Olufemi Adebowale, the stakeholders agreed on the formation of flood response team in various flood prone areas with necessary equipment and training.

“Setting up communication channel between the public, the stakeholders and regulators

“There will be a time out for operation during the period of flooding also all tanks should be strapped and all stations affected by the flood must come back to NMDPRA for recommission before they start working again”he said.