FLEET EXPANSION: FG, COMAC talks to empower domestic operators – NCAA

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has assured that domestic carriers will continue to get Federal Government’s support, saying discussions with Chinese planemaker, COMAC, are geared towards that purpose.

Director General of NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo, said as a former operator, he understands the challenges facing airlines, adding that conversations had been held with Boeing, Airbus and Embraer to boost local capacity.

On September 28, Reuters had also reported that the NCAA was looking into certifying China’s C919 jet, manufactured by COMAC, for the country’s carriers.

Najomo was quoted saying: “We are looking at the certification of the airplane. First of all, that is where we have to start. We just told them that if they can make sure they facilitate a good dry lease arrangement, it is better.”

The DG told Reuters few days after COMAC, led by Yang Yang, its Vice President, Marketing/Sales Committee, visited Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, in Abuja.

Keyamo had told the delegation: “We are ready for this collaboration and will soon lead a delegation of domestic airline executives to COMAC’s headquarters to deepen these discussions. Nigeria is open to allowing COMAC to use our country as a base to access the wider African market.”

While addressing newsmen in Abuja after the maiden flight from the Gateway International Airport in Ogun State, Najomo said: “I was an operator before; I am now a regulator. From my experience, including as a captain, Managing Director of an airline and now, a regulator, I know where it pinches. We are giving them (domestic operators) all the support.

“We have gone to Boeing, Airbus and Embraer in Brazil. Now, the Chinese company, COMAC, has come to see the minister. We are doing everything to support our local content, I am behind the minister and he is also behind me.”