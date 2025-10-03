Fistula foundation launches nationwide network to treat more women with childbirth injuries in Nigeria

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Today, October 3, 2025, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Fistula Foundation launched the Fistula Foundation Treatment Network (FFTN) in Nigeria, a nationwide effort to end the suffering caused by obstetric fistula, a tragic yet treatable childbirth injury.

Obstetric fistula, caused by prolonged, obstructed labour without access to timely medical care, leaves women incontinent and too often isolated from their communities.

Nigeria bears the world’s highest burden of fistula, with an estimated 114,000 women currently affected and 12,000 new cases developing each year. A surgery can cure a woman for life.

“For too long, too many Nigerian women have suffered in silence,” said Fistula Foundation CEO Pam Lowney. “By establishing a coordinated network that unites surgeons, hospitals, outreach partners and government stakeholders, we will bring high-quality care closer to home for hundreds of women each year and ensure that no woman is left behind.”

Since 2010, Fistula Foundation has partnered with local hospitals to deliver free, life-transforming surgeries to affected women across Nigeria.

The FFTN in Nigeria expands treatment by increasing the number of surgeries provided each year, improving referral networks—especially for complex cases—investing in training for healthcare providers, and strengthening outreach and rehabilitation efforts to improve patient outcomes.

“This network is a lifeline for Nigerian women, their families, and communities, who will not have to pay anything to access this care,” said Dr Binyerem Ukaire, the Director Family Health Department at the Federal Minister of Health and Social Welfare in Nigeria.

“With the FFTN in Nigeria, we are mobilizing expertise, resources and partnerships to restore health and hope to women nationwide.”

Transforming Care Across Nigeria

FFTN in Nigeria builds on successful networks already operating in Kenya, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania. In Nigeria, the network will unite eight hospitals and grassroots partners to deliver life-changing surgeries, train local health professionals, and expand outreach to the hardest-to-reach communities.

By 2027, FFTN in Nigeria aims to:

*Increase surgeries from 1,400 in 2024 to more than 2,500 annually

*Train 12+ surgeons and 100+ healthcare workers in advanced fistula care

*Mobilize 200+ community “fistula ambassadors” to identify and refer women in need

*Improve surgical outcomes so more women return to their communities fully healed

*Expand reintegration programs, offering skills training, counselling, and long-term support

A United Front

FFTN in Nigeria brings together leading fistula care partners including: Bashir Foundation for Fistula and Women’s Health; Dame Olayinka Obaleye Obstetric Fistula Center; Dogon Nasara Fistula Foundation

Evangel Vesico-Vaginal Fistula Center; Family Life Centre/VVF Hospital; Fistula Foundation Nigeria

RAiSE Foundation; and Sustainable Family Health Foundation

About Fistula Foundation

Fistula Foundation is the global leader in treating obstetric fistula and related childbirth injuries. Since 2009, the nonprofit has supported more than 100,000 surgeries in more than 35 countries across Africa and Asia by partnering with trusted local surgeons and hospitals in areas of high unmet need.

Together with its global community of supporters, the charity delivers more of these life-transforming surgeries than any other organization in the world, and aims to leave no woman behind.