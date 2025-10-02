FirstBank rewards distributors, partners for performance

L-R: Mobolade Ojeahere, Group Head, Transaction Banking, FirstBank; Bolarinwa Olukorede Adetoun, Director, Olaolu Bolarinwa Limited; Oludolapo Adigun, Group Head, Retail Banking, FirstBank; Oluwakemi Akanni Modinat, Director, Rukbom Oluwakemi Nig Company; Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank; Moses Babalola, Director, Nicemob Investment Limited; Sanusi Modinat, Managing Director, Opeyemi Baking Industry Limited; Badejo Adegboyega Adebola, Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Limited and Olaitan Martins, Group Executive, Corporate Banking, FirstBank, during the Key Distributors forum 2025 and Award Night recently held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

It was an evening of fun, relaxation and friendly atmosphere when FirstBank in Lagos gathered its key distributors from different part of the country to appreciate and reward them for their outstanding performance and their confidence in the bank.

The awards which were in categories – Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze were given out to companies and individuals to show how the bank values its partners, distributors etc.

Speaking during the event on what informed the initiative of giving out awards to key distributors, the CEO/Managing Director, First Bank, Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu said, “This is part of customer experience and relationship management. They are our partners, friends and distributors, and it informs part of our financial ecosystem. They are key to our business”.

On how the initiative has impacted on FirstBank operation, Alebiosu said, “It has reflected positively. When you respect and honour people, they are likely to be motivated to do more. That is why some of them have been with us for 20 years. This is one of the criteria for receiving the award. Loyalty, consistency, volume of business you do with us matter, and how many of your friends you have brought to the bank”. So, once in a year we organise a get-together to appreciate them”.

In addition, Group Head, Transaction Banking Division, Mobolade A Ojeahere, said, “We are gathered here to celebrate and appreciate you, our key distributors. Your unwavering support, dedication, commitment, and loyalty to our brand across Nigeria have significantly contributed to our bank thereby deepening financial inclusion in this space. This event is not just an opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude but also to provide an environment where you can relax, enjoy, and network with one another. Also, it is a unique opportunity to interact directly with our executives, share your experiences, and discuss how we can better serve you”.

Continuing, Ojeahere said, “At FirstBank, we firmly believe in the power of strong partnerships, your feedback, ideas, and collaboration inspire us to continually innovate and enhance our services. We are proud to be associated with you as your Reliable Partner, Banker, and Trusted Advisor, and we reaffirm our commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership. As we look to the future, we remain dedicated to supporting your business, providing the tools and resources you need to succeed, and fostering a relationship built on trust and mutual growth. Thank you for choosing FirstBank as your partner on this growth journey”.