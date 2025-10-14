Firm wins HP Retail award

By Nnasom David

Maxitech Global Investment Limited, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing IT distribution and enterprise support firms, has been named the HP Retail PC Partner of the Year 2024, cementing its reputation as a leader in the nation’s technology distribution landscape.

The recognition was announced at the HP | Intel Channel Awards held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, under the theme “A Night of Radiance.”

The annual event celebrates top-performing partners who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to excellence within HP’s distribution network.

Maxitech Global stood out in the retail PC category for its outstanding sales execution, retail channel development, customer experience delivery, and strategic growth across Nigeria.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication, discipline, and innovation of our entire team,” said Oluwaseun Akinwale, Managing Director of Maxitech Global.

“At Maxitech, we believe in transforming technology into opportunity. Our partnership with HP continues to redefine value delivery, expand access to quality computing, and enable businesses and individuals to do more.”

Organized in collaboration with Intel, the HP Channel Awards aims to strengthen a network of excellence by celebrating partners who consistently push the boundaries of performance and collaboration.

With this award, Maxitech Global has reaffirmed its position as a benchmark for retail excellence in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem. The company also announced plans to deepen its partnership with HP and other OEMs to drive new retail initiatives, customer-focused campaigns, and regional expansion across Africa.