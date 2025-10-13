Firm takes African stories to global audience

Africa’s Christian lifestyle network, Dominion TV, has concluded plans to share Africa’s stories, values and creativity to the world.

This was just as the broadcast station disclosed plans to put an end to television broadcast on GBC Free-to-Air, DStv.

Founder of Dominion TV, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and his wife, Rosa Whitaker, in a statement, said the station was evolving.

Duncan-Williams said: “With divine strategy and foresight, Dominion TV is transforming into Dominion Studios to bring Africa’s stories, values and creativity to the world.”

Rosa Whitaker added: “Our success with A Taste of Sin and Human Nature confirm global demand for African excellence in storytelling. Dominion Studios will build on that momentum to deliver uplifting, world-class content that celebrates African voices and values. The Dominion journey continues with blessings and greater purpose.”

They also said the station has begun developing original productions and building partnerships with visionary creators and distributors across Africa.

The statement added: “As part of this transformation, Dominion Studios has appointed veteran Ghanaian TV and filmmaker Paa Kwesi Ackom as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer, to lead the next chapter of creative expansion and global growth.”