Firm opens up SuccessBOX to 2m students

By Olayinka Ajayi

A firm, Chronicles Software has concluded plans to provide free access to its flagship study platform, SuccessBOXng, for over two million Senior Secondary 3, SS3, students in Nigeria.

The initiative aims to support final-year students with curriculum-aligned resources and exam practice tools ahead of the CBT-based WAEC and JAMB 2026 examinations.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the firm, Oluwatosin Oluwakoyejo, noted that “By opening SuccessBOX to all SS3 students at no cost, we’re breaking down barriers to quality preparation and empowering young people to succeed.

“The platform has already helped over 1.2 million students excel in their WAEC and other exams. As testimonials from high-achieving graduates reinforce the platform’s impact on improving confidence and academic outcomes.

“During the pandemic, the Lagos State Government deployed the platform for its students, resulting in impressive results. With the launch of our newest AI-powered study and learning platform, we are poised to support over two million students in preparing for excellence in their CBT-style exams.”