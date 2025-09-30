Fireworks in Lagos as “Chaos in the Ring” boxing Night holds tonight

By Jacob Ajom

Three international boxing titles are at stake tonight in “Chaos in the Ring” boxing Night holding at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan stadium) on the bill of Balmoral Promotions.

The headline bout will be a cruiserweight contest between two American boxers Brandon Glanton and Marcus Browne, Nigeria’s Emmanuel Odiase will take on compatriot Idris Afini for the WBA Africa heavyweight championship belt, while Dan Azeez will also take on fellow Nigerian Simon Adeosun in the light heavyweight class.

According to the CEO of Balmoral Promotions Dr Ezekiel Adamu, other bouts on the night include the featherweight contest between Yusuf Adeniji of Nigeria and Akimo Anang Ampiah of Ghana (WBA Africa), while Samuel Tarkyi takes on Fatiu Ijomoni in the light heavyweight (WBO World Youth) title.

Speaking on the Chaos in the Ring Boxing Night which his organization is putting together in collaboration with AK Promotions Adamu said, “for the first time since Rumble in the Jungle of the 1970s, nothing of this magnitude has been seen on the African continent.

“For me the biggest success is how we were able to bring this quality of boxers to Nigeria, the biggest economy in Africa. It’s very satisfying.”

He said the platform was supposed to give opportunities to local talent and project them to the global audience. He added that the quality of boxers on the bill will enhance Nigeria’s image in the world.

He continued, “Chaos in the Ring which we planned to coincide with Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary will put Nigeria on the global map. It’s more than just a boxing Night. It’s about our culture and the people.”