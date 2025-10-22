Fire guts section of Alaba Market in Lagos

A section of the Alaba International Market in Lagos State was engulfed by fire on Tuesday evening, destroying goods and property yet to be ascertained.

Videos shared on X showed thick smoke and flames rising from the furniture section of the market, located near the Ojo Local Government Secretariat in Ojo town.

An X user, Ikechukwu Ude, who shared footage from the scene, said the blaze started from “a little spark” before spreading rapidly through adjoining shops. In another clip, traders stood at a distance, visibly distressed as their shops went up in flames.

It was unclear whether operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service or other emergency responders had arrived at the scene at the time the videos were recorded. Eyewitnesses could be heard calling for help and accusing market security personnel of responding too slowly.