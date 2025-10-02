FIFA won’t ban Israel from World Cup despite pressure, says Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has suggested that the global football body will not sanction Israel, despite calls to act following accusations of genocide in Gaza.



Last month, a United Nations commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestine in Gaza. European governing body UEFA also shelved plans to exclude Israel from European competitions, amid US President Donald Trump’s peace plan aimed at ending the conflict.

“Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today,” Infantino said after a FIFA council meeting on Thursday.

“The most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity. FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values.”

Infantino, a close friend of Trump, acknowledged the human cost of conflict: “I suffer when I see children suffer. I cry when I see mothers crying, whether it’s in Gaza… anywhere in the world.”

Despite Infantino’s stance, Russia remains banned from international competition due to its war in Ukraine.

UEFA had considered an emergency meeting to discuss banning Israel, but the plan has been put on hold.

Some European teams have requested to avoid playing Israeli sides, who currently sit third in Group I of World Cup qualifying.

US backing for Trump’s peace plan includes eight countries and proposes demilitarisation and redevelopment in Gaza, with former UK Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair joining a “Board of Peace” to oversee governance temporarily if Hamas accepts the plan.

Israel has been part of UEFA since 1984, though its participation in European competitions has drawn protests, including a banner at the Super Cup Final reading: “Stop Killing Children, Stop Killing Civilians.”

According to Sky News, a spokesperson for Marco Rubio’s state department said: “We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel’s national soccer team from the World Cup.”

Vanguard News