FG threatens ASUU with ‘no work, no pay’ policy

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, says the Federal Government will issue a ‘no work, no pay’ policy on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo.

The warning came as the university teachers on Sunday declared a two-week warning strike beginning from midnight on Monday, Oct. 13, over unmet demands.

The decision, according to the union, followed the Federal Government’s failure to meet its outstanding demands after the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum.

Alausa, warning the union of the ‘no work, no pay’ policy, said that the federal government remained open to dialogue.

The minister said that the government remained committed to constructive engagement with the union towards resolving outstanding issues affecting the university system.

He said that the federal government had demonstrated sincerity, patience, and goodwill in its dialogue with the Union, noting that virtually all the concerns raised by ASUU had been addressed.

These, he said, include the introduction of a big percentage of teaching allowance and significant improvements in the conditions of service of academic staff.

“The few remaining matters are those that rightfully fall within the jurisdiction of the governing councils of the respective universities, which have been recently reconstituted to handle such internal issues.

“Although the government is making all efforts to resolve all the issues and ensure that students remain in school, ASUU is not operating with the same zeal,” he said.

Alausa stated that the government had met the deadline for presenting its position to the union as agreed. However, instead of reverting to the Ministry to continue the dialogue, ASUU chose to proceed with a strike action.

This action, the minister observed, does not reflect a spirit of cooperation or fairness to the students and the public, especially given the government’s demonstrable commitment and concrete steps already taken.

The minister further stressed that the government had continued to prioritise the welfare of university staff and the stability of the academic calendar under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, dialogue is the most effective and sustainable way to resolve disagreements, and the government remains open to engagement at any level to prevent unnecessary disruption in the education sector.

He, however, emphasised that the “no work, no pay” policy remained an extant labour law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the government would be guided by the law, should academic activities be disrupted in the nation’s universities.

He said that while the government continues to demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, it would not abdicate its responsibility to uphold fairness and accountability in the use of public resources.

He reassured Nigerian students, parents, and the general public that the federal government was firmly committed to maintaining industrial harmony in the tertiary education system.

The minister appealed to all academic unions to embrace partnership and dialogue, rather than confrontation, in the collective interest of the nation’s higher education system.

He reiterated that the government’s education reform agenda was designed to enhance teaching and research conditions, promote institutional autonomy through strengthened university governance, and ensure that the academic community thrives in an environment of mutual respect, productivity, and innovation.

The minister reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to safeguard the academic calendar and prevent further disruptions in the learning process.

He urged ASUU to reconsider its position and return to dialogue in the best interest of students and the future of Nigeria’s education system.

