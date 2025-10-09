FG reassures over ongoing talks with ASUU, other unions

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja-The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to resolving all outstanding issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other tertiary education trade unions through a comprehensive and coordinated negotiation process.

To this end, it has advised the nation’s tertiary institution trade unions to stop using strike as their first resort.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who stated this while briefing journalists on the progress of discussions between the government and the unions in Abuja yesterday, said the Yayale Ahmed-led Federal Government Tertiary Institutions Expanded Negotiation Committee would today receive ASUU’s counteroffer as part of efforts to finalise a new agreement.

“Tomorrow, the Yayale Ahmed Federal Government Tertiary Institution Expanded Negotiation Committee will receive that counteroffer from ASUU. I believe the committee has reached out to ASUU and other tertiary institution unions to start giving dates and times when they will meet,” Dr. Alausa said.

He emphasised that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given clear directives that “our children must remain in school,” stressing that the government was determined to avert strikes and restore stability to the nation’s tertiary education system.

“We should do everything humanly possible to avoid strikes. That’s what we’ve been working on behind the scenes. People at the highest level of government have been working intensely to get a robust but affordable response back to our trade unions,” he explained.

The minister noted that many of the issues currently being discussed predated the Tinubu administration by over a decade but assured that the current government possessed the political will to resolve them once and for all.

He recalled that in the past, different committees handled negotiations separately for universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, a system he described as inefficient.

Alausa said: “Before now, there were three different negotiating committees, one for each subsector, working in silos. But that’s not an efficient way to negotiate. Now, we have one expanded committee handling all tertiary institutions, both academic and non-academic unions. This will ensure coordination and faster results.’’

The committee, inaugurated on Monday, has already held its first meeting.

Dr. Alausa said the chairman, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, had pledged to work “continuously and expeditiously” to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

While appealing to the unions not to resort to industrial action while talks continued, the minister said:

“Don’t use strike as your first resort. We know you’ve been patient, but these issues have been there for decades. This President believes firmly in education and has given us the political will to fix this in a holistic, respectful, and affordable manner.

outlined several commitments already fulfilled by the government, including the release of ¦ 50 billion for Earned Academic Allowances and the inclusion of ¦ 150 billion in the 2025 budget to fund tertiary institution revitalisation, which would be released in three tranches.

He added that promotion arrears and wage award issues had also been addressed, with outstanding allowances expected to be fully paid by 2026.

“Your promotion allowance issues have been resolved. The DG Budget has confirmed that by next year, all outstanding allowances, including the 2025 wage award, will be paid. We’ve also resolved teaching and other allowances. The final aspect, the condition of service, will be concluded soon,” he assured.

Dr. Alausa urged the unions to recognise the sincerity of the administration and its ongoing commitment to improving the welfare of academic and non-academic staff.

“We’re sincere, truthful and genuinely interested in resolving these issues. Over the last 24 months, this government has shown good faith. We need to keep our children in school; that’s the President’s commitment,” the minister stated.

He also disclosed that, for the first time in Nigeria’s history, the Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General were directly involved in the negotiations to ensure that agreements reached were comprehensive and legally sound.

“This is the first time ASUU and other unions are negotiating with the government where the Solicitor General and the Minister of Justice will sign off on every agreement. We’re doing this holistically and with full intent to resolve it once and for all,” Dr. Alausa further said.