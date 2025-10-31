FG reaffirms commitment to advancing Brass Gas Projects

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to accelerating the development of the Brass Gas Projects, a major component of its strategy to industrialise Nigeria through increased gas utilisation.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the assurance on Wednesday at a two-day All-Party Stakeholders Workshop on the Brass Projects in Abuja.

He said the Brass Methanol Plant, Gas Processing Plant, and the Brass Free Zone Infrastructure would together serve as the foundation of the proposed Brass Oil and Gas City in Bayelsa State.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) remains fully committed to supporting the Brass Projects through policy facilitation, regulatory coordination and stakeholder engagement,” Ekpo said.

He added that the government is particularly focused on ensuring that critical frameworks — including gas supply and offtake agreements, licensing, and infrastructure integration — are streamlined and bankable.

The Minister urged stakeholders at the workshop to prioritise actionable outcomes by defining responsibilities, closing identified gaps, and developing a clear roadmap toward achieving financial close and project commencement.

Ekpo emphasised that successful delivery of the Brass Projects would significantly advance Nigeria’s gas industrialisation ambitions and provide substantial benefits to the Niger Delta through job creation, infrastructure development and community empowerment.

He commended the synergy among key partners — Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Ltd., NNPC Ltd., Renaissance Joint Venture, Afreximbank, and other financiers — for their sustained collaboration to move the project forward.

All major stakeholders, including NNPC Ltd., Renaissance JV, the Bayelsa State Government, host communities, Trafigura (the product offtaker), and the EPC contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), reaffirmed their support, pledging to work together toward achieving financial close and timely execution.

Managing Director of Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Ltd., Chief Ben Okoye, applauded the federal government’s renewed commitment, stating that the methanol and gas processing facilities would create thousands of jobs, support technology transfer, and stimulate ancillary industries across the Niger Delta.

He described the initiative as a model of effective partnership among government, private investors and host communities, urging all parties to remain committed to early completion of the projects.