FG plans national fish terminal to anchor Country’s fish landing, logistics activities

Seeks technical assistance from Norwegian Govt

By Godwin Oritse

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, has concluded plans to establish a National Fish Terminal that will serve as a central hub for fish landing, processing, and distribution.



The initiative aims to strengthen Nigeria’s logistics and distribution network while revitalizing the local fishing industry, with support from the Norwegian Government through its Seafood Council.



Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with stockfish importers from Nigeria and exporters from Norway, organized by the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) in Lagos, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, represented by the Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mr. Wellington Omoragbon, emphasized that the seafood value chain remains a vital component of Nigeria’s food security, employment generation, trade system, income growth, and nutritional improvement.



According to him, the subsector is a key pillar of the blue economy, contributing to the ministry’s objective of harnessing marine and aquatic resources for sustainable economic growth and national development.



Oyetola also said that the he Ministry is also working to streamline seafood import and export processes by reducing administrative bottlenecks and promoting regulatory alignment through collaboration with key agencies, including NAFDAC, SON, the Nigeria Customs Service, and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. This effort, according to the ministry, will be supported by the National Single Window platform and the ongoing digitalization of fisheries and aquaculture operations.

He said:”Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy recognizes the importance of

seafood trade not only as an economic activity but also as a source of animal protein

and a driver of industrial linkages.



“The seafood sector connects production, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing, thereby creating a comprehensive value chain that sustains livelihoods and supports national economic objectives.



“In recent years, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has intensified efforts to strengthen the policy and institutional framework for the development of fisheries and aquaculture. Key policy instruments such as the Marine and Blue economy policy, National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy, the Fisheries

Bill, draft fisheries management plan and the Marine and Blue Economy Strategy and Implementation Plan which have been developed to ensure responsible management of fisheries resources and to promote competitive and sustainable seafood production and trade in Nigeria.



‘While Nigeria continues to import fish to meet domestic demand, the long term vision is to achieve national self-sufficiency in fish production through increased public and private sector investment, improved aquaculture and marine fisheries infrastructure, enhanced capacity building for operators and regulators, and the adoption of modern technology and continued collaboration with stakeholders.



“Efforts are also being directed towards strengthening the cold chain system,

promoting value addition through fish processing and packaging, improving access to quality feed and seed, developing functional hatcheries, expanding extension services, and facilitating access to finance for fish farmers and entrepreneurs.”