FG orders night construction on Abuja-Keffi road

Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello-Goronyo

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Government has ordered night construction on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway to alleviate the persistent gridlock plaguing the route.

Minister of State for Works, Muhammad Bello-Goronyo, directed contractors to focus on night works to minimise disruptions to daily activities, given the high traffic volume on this

He gave the directive while inspecting ongoing work at the Abuja section of the project on Thursday.

Goronyo explained that the most critical challenge is on the Abuja-bound section covering about three kilometres, which has been plagued by flooding and severe traffic.

He noted that the President Bola Tinubu-led Renewed Hope Administration was fully aware of the plight of commuters and has subsequently taken measures to alleviate their suffering.

Goronyo said, “As you are aware, this work started in December and is supposed to be completed by a specific date. It’s a 43.6-kilometre road from the Keffi bound. Already, 41 kilometres have been completed up to Binder; therefore, 50 per cent completion.

“This trouble area, as I said, is precisely three kilometres, and we realised that there is a lot of water that is flooding these three kilometres from this area. Many people from the Keffi and Nyanya axis are experiencing numerous problems crossing into Abuja city.

“We immediately directed the contractor that is handling this project to come and do some palliative measures and then to provide a route where you will be able to pass the water, to be able to have a more trouble-free route so that passengers and commuters that are plying this route will have easy access.

“But we cannot do it in the afternoon or in the morning. So, we directed that the contractor should concentrate on doing this job at night so that we will be able to finish it in time so that people will have ease of travel.”

The minister of state equally warned the contractors to avoid delaying the project with a stern warning that the ministry would no longer tolerate such going forward.

Goronyo also said, “Let me say very clearly that the contractor must ensure that he mobilises fully to this site to maintain this route because there is heavy traffic on this axis, and we’re not happy with the way and manner in which people are suffering on this route.

“The completion period is sacrosanct. They must complete it within the time stipulated.

“We are here as a ministry, with the controller, the acting director of the North Central Zone, and the contractor, to assess the level of work and give clear directives that we don’t want to see this persistent hold-up.”

The minister, however, commended the contractors for the progress so far recorded on the Keffi-bound section of the project. He charged them to expedite action on the Abuja-bound portion so as to ensure timely delivery of the project.