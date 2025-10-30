FG Moves to implement single window policy for port efficiency — Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

…Demands Roadmap for Weights and Measures Framework

…Tasks NPA, Customs, SON, NIS, Others on Inter-Agency Synergy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government says it is intensifying efforts to implement the National Single Window policy at Nigerian ports by 2026, a move expected to significantly enhance efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed this during the second meeting of the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said the initiative would harmonise documentation, minimise human contact, and reduce average cargo clearance time from 21 days to less than seven days.

“By the end of 2026, we aim to reduce cargo clearance time to under seven days and position our ports among Africa’s top three most efficient trade gateways,” Shettima stated.

He described the forthcoming implementation of the National Single Window in the first quarter of 2026 as a “game changer” that will usher in transparency and seamless cargo processing across agencies.

The Vice President directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and other stakeholders to present a roadmap for an effective weights and measures framework, aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring fairness in trade transactions.

Shettima decried the high cost and long dwell time of cargo at Nigerian ports, which currently averages between 18 to 21 days, compared to five to seven days in Ghana and four days in Cotonou, describing the situation as “economically unsustainable.”

“The cost of clearing goods in Nigeria is about 30 percent higher than in many regional peers. These inefficiencies cost us investments, drive up prices, and weaken export competitiveness,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the Executive Order on Joint Physical Inspection, awaiting presidential assent, would transform port operations and foster inter-agency collaboration.

“The era of siloed operations must end. Inter-agency rivalry must give way to synergy. Our success will depend on what we achieve together,” Shettima added.

Earlier, Princess Zahrah Audu, Director-General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), highlighted the negative impact of inefficient port operations on Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, urging stakeholders to work collectively for improvement.

NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, also stressed that collaboration among port agencies remains key to achieving operational efficiency. He cited ongoing reforms such as joint inspection, technology adoption, and infrastructure upgrades as critical steps toward modernising Nigeria’s port system.