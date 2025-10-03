FG hails Kebbi’s N449m push to tackle doctor shortage

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Federal Government through the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, has commended Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, for approving N449,193,400.08 for the accreditation of key Health Sciences courses at the College of Health Sciences, Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero AFUSTA.



A statement by Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to Kebbi State Governor, Yahaya Sarki, quoted Dr. Sununu as saying the Governor’s prompt intervention would not only secure the academic future of students but also boost the training of doctors, nurses, and other health professionals needed to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.

He disclosed that his appreciation stemmed from personal discussions he had with the Governor after concerned stakeholders approached him over the issue of accreditation.



“I had three discussions with His Excellency in less than two weeks. His response was simple: ‘Let the university authorities make a submission, and I am ready to act immediately.’ True to his word, he approved all their requests without delay,” the Minister said.



The former Secretary General of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, and current member of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, described the gesture as a demonstration of Governor Idris’ commitment to advancing education and healthcare in Kebbi State.



He urged legislators, philanthropists, and stakeholders to emulate the Governor by supporting medical education through scholarships, donations, research grants, and infrastructural development.



Dr. Sununu emphasized that although medical training is capital intensive, its long-term dividends in saving lives and building a stronger health system are invaluable.