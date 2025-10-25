FG commits to stabilising Jet A1 supply, prices

By Dickson Omobola & Matilda Ikediobi

Federal Government has said it is committed to focusing on promoting dialogue between government, oil marketers and airline operators to create a fair and transparent fuel supply chain that supports both economic sustainability and operational excellence.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, said this while pledging commitment to policies and partnerships that would ensure the availability, accessibility and affordability of aviation fuel.

Keyamo, represented by Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Henry Agbebire, spoke at the Gateway Colloquium organised by CITA, in partnership with the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondence, LAAC, themed: ‘Aviation Fuel Business: The Scenario and the Metaphor,’ held in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the minister said: “The theme of today’s colloquium is not just clever, it is timely and thought-provoking, touching on one of the most critical determinants of efficiency, affordability and sustainability in our aviation ecosystem.

“Aviation fuel sits at the very heart of airline operations. It does not only represent a key cost driver for airlines but also a strategic index of national logistics and economic vitality. The scenario reminds us of the present realities: fluctuating prices, supply vulnerabilities, and infrastructural challenges; while the metaphor calls us to look beyond the surface: to envision a new energy paradigm that supports growth, innovation and environmental responsibility in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“As a ministry, we remain committed to policies and partnerships that will ensure the availability, accessibility and affordability of aviation fuel. We are equally focused on promoting dialogue between government, oil marketers and airline operators to create a fair and transparent fuel supply chain that supports both economic sustainability and operational excellence.

“This conversation today is more than an analysis of challenges; it’s an opportunity to shape solutions. I encourage all participants to speak freely, think boldly, and help chart a course that will make Nigerian aviation stronger and more sustainable.”