FG approves $1bn modernization project for Lagos ports

By Godwin Oritse

The Federal Government has approved a one billion US dollar modernisation project for the Lagos ports, just as it commenced procurement process for the modernisation of other seaports outside Lagos.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed this yesterday, during the 2025 Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria Conference, themed “Enhancing Logistics and Transport for a Sustainable Blue Economy in Nigeria,” held in Lagos.

Represented by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the Minister said the ongoing port modernisation drive is aimed at upgrading infrastructure, improving cargo handling efficiency, and expanding capacity to meet global standards.

“We are working closely with all stakeholders to achieve a paperless, technology-driven port environment that enhances efficiency, reduces turnaround time, and curbs corruption,” Oyetola said.

He stated further: “As part of this commitment, the Federal Government has approved a one billion US dollar modernisation project for the Lagos ports, a landmark initiative designed to upgrade infrastructure, improve cargo handling, and expand capacity to meet global standards.

“In addition, the procurement process has commenced for similar modernisation projects at ports outside Lagos, to ensure balanced development across our maritime gateways” he added.

Oyetola explained that the initiatives reflect the administration’s determination to boost logistics performance and competitiveness within the marine and transport sectors, positioning Nigeria as a preferred hub for maritime trade and investment.

He noted that through strategic interventions such as the Deep Blue Project, Nigeria has sustained a record of zero piracy incidents in the past three years.

“Since the inception of the Ministry, we have focused on strategic reform and institutional strengthening. With the Deep Blue Project and other interventions, we are safeguarding our maritime domain to encourage investment and reduce the cost of doing business”.